back

Southern chef is promoting mental health

She was raped, married at 16, and dealing with depression and racism. Then this chef discovered cooking as a means to help herself and others.

12/15/2019 11:19 AM
  • 38.5k
  • 53

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. How the world could eat 100% organic

  4. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  5. Astronaut describes her experience in space

  6. The Human Side to Surrogacy

50 comments

  • Pat M.
    an hour

    A true survivor

  • Mary N.
    5 hours

    Blessings!!!

  • Malowa O.
    6 hours

    What a blessing. ❤️

  • Casandra D.
    9 hours

    BUt God!

  • Chandra S.
    10 hours

    This short clip has definitely inspired me... I know her story is much longer than this but to be able to obtain just this amount of it has truly encouraged me!

  • Dorothy D.
    11 hours

    Beautiful

  • Lannall C.
    11 hours

    Beautiful

  • Valarie K.
    12 hours

    God bless you are a awesome person

  • Miranda H.
    12 hours

    God Bless You!

  • E V.
    13 hours

    I share in this story. Abuse by step father from 7-16 until taking Culinary Arts in High School. Cooking Saved Me 🙏🏽

  • Brenda C.
    14 hours

    You are so right. Everybody deserve a second chance. May God continue to bless and keep you to be a blessing. 💕 🙏

  • Tonya M.
    15 hours

    go here

  • Loretta G.
    16 hours

    May God continues to blessed u

  • Aaron T.
    16 hours

    Such a traumatic pass. Turn into a wonderful future. Thanks MADDIE B☺😚so touching indeed

  • Janice F.
    16 hours

    Beautiful story and testimony about how good God is and never give up.It's ok to get professional help when you need it.Remember your life is yours and don't worry about what others think or say.

  • Lenora W.
    16 hours

    CONTINUED BLESSINGS TO YOU ALL

  • Cerena A.
    16 hours

    This warmed my ❤

  • Jackie S.
    17 hours

    Good for her but I'm sure she's not the only one. Ijs

  • Elaine B.
    17 hours

    God bless you 😇

  • Talia W.
    a day

    I thought this was inspiring.