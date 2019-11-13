back
Spain: Thousands of suffocated fish washed up
Thousands of fish turned up dead in this lagoon located in Spain. Here is why Mar Menor has become so deadly.
11/13/2019 5:04 PM
- 1.0m
- 4.2k
- 266
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
194 comments
John R.a day
Well at least it’s not about fake climate change.
Boydy M.2 days
Dis is happening world wide jst hope it stops asap or else we b next like da fish
Jp R.2 days
This world is at the point of no return
Jp R.2 days
This world is at the point of no return
Ainol M.3 days
Too late, many fishes are dead..
Shawn O.5 days
Stop abusing animals people of Spain. Judgement day is upon you. No joke. You’ll see.
Cenk S.5 days
😢
Natalie C.5 days
Omg this is stressful to watch ...
Heidi L.6 days
Happening around Florida too. Why are we not learning?
Marlene R.6 days
Never buy from spain
Abbey D.12/10/2019 14:48
ifeveryones wrecklessness fucks up seafood for us im gonna be real upset
VM C.12/10/2019 12:59
Sharing this with .
Jackie H.12/08/2019 18:10
This is devastating, more proof we are destroying our precious planet !!!!
Blasito O.12/07/2019 02:48
Idiots
Dhon R.12/06/2019 00:01
Despite having best Brains .Capabilities to think and act far beyond than any animals on this planet could ever do yet we Humans are Corrupted ..Ignorant ...and filled with Greed ....Selfcenterred and Cruel all the time .... And we seeing this just about everywhere now...... When do we learn ? The Oceans are dying ..trillions of innocent Animals are either killed by various means or slaughterred for their meat ...coz for you they are nothing but oiece of meat or an object nothing more 😥😥. Ripping off Trees or burning them down ,, and dreaming or aspiring of a great Career ? And Always in somekind of a race yet we teaching kids to go to schools and talking about for a greater future.... really ? Look around now ... We killing not only ourself but everyone on this Mother Earth judt about f*** everyday 😥 When do we learn ?😥😥
Jack A.12/05/2019 21:27
we used to go here !!!!
Cody R.12/05/2019 09:09
You can only blame the humans for this ... And the folks that laugh are the ones to blame the lack of care is unreal
Amenla J.12/02/2019 21:24
Wow so amazing
Lisa S.12/01/2019 03:25
How is responsible for making sure the correct tests are being done to waters whether it fresh water or salt? What ever experience's they are doing to the water or other procedures doesn't every thing that is done have to pass code and have scientist investigate it first?
Leonor A.12/01/2019 00:04
Que paso ,que echaron al mar ,para matar a estos inocentes .😢