Spain: Thousands of suffocated fish washed up

Thousands of fish turned up dead in this lagoon located in Spain. Here is why Mar Menor has become so deadly.

11/13/2019 5:04 PM
  • 1.0m
  • 266

194 comments

  • John R.
    a day

    Well at least it’s not about fake climate change.

  • Boydy M.
    2 days

    Dis is happening world wide jst hope it stops asap or else we b next like da fish

  • Jp R.
    2 days

    This world is at the point of no return

  • Ainol M.
    3 days

    Too late, many fishes are dead..

  • Shawn O.
    5 days

    Stop abusing animals people of Spain. Judgement day is upon you. No joke. You’ll see.

  • Cenk S.
    5 days

    😢

  • Natalie C.
    5 days

    Omg this is stressful to watch ...

  • Heidi L.
    6 days

    Happening around Florida too. Why are we not learning?

  • Marlene R.
    6 days

    Never buy from spain

  • Abbey D.
    12/10/2019 14:48

    ifeveryones wrecklessness fucks up seafood for us im gonna be real upset

  • VM C.
    12/10/2019 12:59

    Sharing this with .

  • Jackie H.
    12/08/2019 18:10

    This is devastating, more proof we are destroying our precious planet !!!!

  • Blasito O.
    12/07/2019 02:48

    Idiots

  • Dhon R.
    12/06/2019 00:01

    Despite having best Brains .Capabilities to think and act far beyond than any animals on this planet could ever do yet we Humans are Corrupted ..Ignorant ...and filled with Greed ....Selfcenterred and Cruel all the time .... And we seeing this just about everywhere now...... When do we learn ? The Oceans are dying ..trillions of innocent Animals are either killed by various means or slaughterred for their meat ...coz for you they are nothing but oiece of meat or an object nothing more 😥😥. Ripping off Trees or burning them down ,, and dreaming or aspiring of a great Career ? And Always in somekind of a race yet we teaching kids to go to schools and talking about for a greater future.... really ? Look around now ... We killing not only ourself but everyone on this Mother Earth judt about f*** everyday 😥 When do we learn ?😥😥

  • Jack A.
    12/05/2019 21:27

    we used to go here !!!!

  • Cody R.
    12/05/2019 09:09

    You can only blame the humans for this ... And the folks that laugh are the ones to blame the lack of care is unreal

  • Amenla J.
    12/02/2019 21:24

    Wow so amazing

  • Lisa S.
    12/01/2019 03:25

    How is responsible for making sure the correct tests are being done to waters whether it fresh water or salt? What ever experience's they are doing to the water or other procedures doesn't every thing that is done have to pass code and have scientist investigate it first?

  • Leonor A.
    12/01/2019 00:04

    Que paso ,que echaron al mar ,para matar a estos inocentes .😢