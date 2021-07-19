back
Summer 2021 in extreme weather
Record-high temperatures, unprecedented flooding, devastating hurricanes. Not an apocalyptic movie. This is how the world is experiencing the summer of 2021 ... and it's not even over.
3 comments
Isabelle L.23 minutes
Pas de problème Super Greta est là En revanche silence radio depuis un moment
Gérald L.31 minutes
Lauren H.an hour
The new normal 👍