Support animals traveling at unprecedented rate
And you thought the middle seat was bad? ;-) Snakes, pigs, ducks, ponies, and other support animals are flying with their owners like never before.
02/03/2018 9:59 PMupdated: 01/24/2020 3:09 PM
62 comments
Liss P.04/24/2018 03:25
mi tunquito
Jose S.04/24/2018 01:17
Estupenda Ermosa
Trigona04/21/2018 10:08
Many virus are spreeding from pig, and birds
Reychel S.04/17/2018 18:21
como es que hay gente falto de entendimiento, habiendo seres humanos indefensos que requieren mas atención que un cerdo, Si Dios te bendice con bienes compártelo con tus semejantes y no lo malgastes; porque de todo ellos rendirás cuenta y cuando le digas que atendiste a un cerdo como crees que te mirara Dios?.
Buang N.03/26/2018 06:05
Jorok celeng degendong
ذات ا.03/23/2018 20:41
ايه ده خلاص الدنيا خلصت من الحيوانات الاليفه 😠😠
Yajaira S.03/12/2018 21:54
El Arca de Noé
Sergio U.03/12/2018 01:25
La rosa maría
Rogelio S.03/07/2018 22:19
llevense a maduro
Mireya C.03/04/2018 01:14
Que se traiga esa mascota para Venezuela, y así podremos comer chicharrones sin remordimiento
Giselle R.03/01/2018 02:53
like this one Hahaha
Avery H.02/25/2018 06:09
The pony is actually a seeing eye pony, they use them because of horses long life spans. I watched a documentary on him and his owner
Evelyn L.02/23/2018 16:28
These people should also have documents stating this is what they need noterized fromDoctors
Brian R.02/21/2018 19:23
That anorexic girl and her pig are ironic😂😂😂😂😂
Micah F.02/21/2018 14:03
U can always identify a non service animal by how they act. A REAL one will never growl, never bark, never try to play, never ever ever ever pull at a leash. A service animal will remain at the foot of their owner. Silent, and on duty. Period. Faking a service animal is fraud. Just because u purchased the service animal ID online doesn't make it a service animal and you have beens scammed. The only way to receive real service animal certificate is a note from ur doctor, prescribing the animal. Do ur fucking research people. Cause all these fake ass service animals are gonna fucking hurt someone one day.
Tatiana M.02/18/2018 23:06
Screw that!! So many pets have been lost or died in cargo.....so all family members should be allowed to fly next to their human....but the owner should have proper control of their pet.
Rupon R.02/17/2018 16:49
কোতার বাচা
Katherine K.02/17/2018 15:15
people abusing the system 🤦🏼♀️
Susan B.02/16/2018 17:23
I would be happy sitting next to a pig. It certainly would make the flight go by faster.🐖🐷💖💖💖 and pigs are so cute too💖💖💖😚😚😚
Ziwen H.02/16/2018 17:20
bring 20 cats on the plain