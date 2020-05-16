back

Sweden's coronavirus strategy

While other countries went on lockdown, Sweden had a controversial approach to fighting coronavirus...

05/16/2020 4:59 PM
7 comments

  • Surya O.
    18 minutes

    Swedish House Mafia said that :" Don't you worry, don't you worry child !" 😆

  • Ania C.
    19 minutes

    And Sweden's death rate is now SKYROCKETING

  • Arnold J.
    20 minutes

    They' dont have the social,economic ,AND health disparities that we have in our country,USA.The playground Is not the same.

  • Richard H.
    20 minutes

    Sweden took a stupid and dangerous approach and paid a high price for it. Irresponsible journalism to claim anything but.

  • Sikandar A.
    23 minutes

    Good decicians because govt cant impose someones freedom so long so the public roll is very important in this regard to aware themselves and others for safety precautions....

  • Kimberly B.
    44 minutes

    Sweden's approach: just let them die 🤷

  • Marie J.
    an hour

    https://sensiseeds.com/fr?a_aid=Sensi