back
Syria: Video of father and daughter goes viral
"One day, she will know that is the sound of death.” This video of a Syrian dad helping his daughter cope with bombs through laughter went viral. But there's an escalating humanitarian crisis in the last rebel-held province of Syria. (via Brut News)
02/19/2020 6:21 PMupdated: 02/20/2020 3:17 PM
- 15.1k
- 156
- 34
29 comments
Clare M.10 hours
Praying fo Syria.
Zî Z.11 hours
😢😢😢
Dana G.13 hours
This is so sad
Norma M.19 hours
Mankind destroys. Make Peace NOT WAR. No One Wins. Death destroying our youth. No future only sickness n disease.
Ant D.20 hours
This is what happens when corporate conglomerates are allowed to use political propaganda to forward their agendas behind the scenes through legislation with military actions because of ties to scumbags in office pak it forward and tell you " muslims are bad and we need to do something about it " mean while gaining oilfield and land control through privatization of sub contracted companies and countries to do others dirty work and POOR PEOPLE have to deal witn the after math and consequences because they are oppressed and or don't have enough money til make a difference .
Gucciboi Y.21 hours
f u un ur fullshit
Justin M.a day
That's so sad to see I'm so sorry to that father and his daughter that this is what they have to go through as well as all countries that have been invaded by foreign occupation may God bless and protect them and may they live to see a better more peaceful time and moments to enjoy than this
Nasha G.a day
May Allah protect them all Arabic sister and brother All this Fight and problems gift for Middle East We can’t not do anything because of We are scared of our God In Shalla one day coming all Russian soldier and American will be Destroyed كل النفس زائقه الموت
Filiz A.a day
😢😢😢🐥💔
Abdul R.a day
my Allah of Syrian Muslims Allah save him all Syrian Muslims Allah help him Syrian Muslims
Caryn G.a day
Sad but reality
Ogbe A.a day
✔️
Megan S.a day
What a horrible way to live.. Where can they all go for safety? Children should not have to know and live war. Dear God please help them all.
Naz K.a day
Allah may protect them all
Inayat A.a day
The 1st ever laugh of a baby that actually makes you feel sad.
Maria A.a day
How do we fix this?!
Rubab U.a day
😔
Naz K.a day
😢
Maria D.a day
😳😥😢
Waabigwan M.a day
I hope you and your daughter stays safe.