Takeaways from a Facebook whistleblower's testimony to Congress
“More division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat." Here are some takeaways from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's testimony in the Senate ...
10/05/2021 8:11 PMupdated: 10/05/2021 8:12 PM
6 comments
Ibrahim T.an hour
Global Elite don't like Freedom of Speech/Expression .. They don't want people interaction.
Wes M.an hour
All negative comments are by “addicted social media junkies “ 🤷
Randall M.an hour
WORLD NEED FACEBOOK
Robert C.an hour
More Facebook censorship of political opinions expressed on their Media ‼️
Kathy W.2 hours
If you allow fb to control you, your esteem and behavior..or even your mental well being then YOU need to step away. YOU need to find something that can help with these issues. This isn't fb fault. I understand that some people see these ads and want to look like these girls, but we had magazines and movies doing this ALL our lives. stop trying to blame a program for bad parenting
Barbara H.2 hours
Facebook must become a regulated, subjective Public Utility.