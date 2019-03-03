back

Taking Care Of Stray Animals

Istanbul is increasing efforts to ensure the good health of street animals — which in turn benefits the residents and visitors who come into contact with them.

03/03/2019 12:21 PM

16 comments

  • DrBelal M.
    05/09/2019 10:59

    Great job

  • Steph S.
    05/09/2019 04:28

    !

  • H B.
    05/06/2019 11:22

    ❤❤❤

  • DrAshique A.
    05/06/2019 07:53

    ❤️

  • Karen B.
    05/06/2019 00:31

    I doubt they are tossing animals back on the streets without neutering and spaying. They spent millions on the strays.

  • Jason R.
    05/06/2019 00:20

    A wonderful place where animal have a good access to human which take good care to need, Good Place Istanbul, Turkey.

  • Tracey M.
    05/05/2019 21:53

    Need to desex as well

  • Martin M.
    05/05/2019 21:05

    Nice

  • Clare A.
    05/05/2019 20:19

    Brilliant work we are in Istanbul now and have seen these cats and dogs who just like being around people and the don't cause any trouble.

  • Mary-Ev A.
    05/05/2019 19:42

    I hope they spay/neuter them!

  • Pamela A.
    05/05/2019 19:35

    God bless all those who has helped the animals.... Everywhere in the world. Good job Istanbul..!

  • Myfanwy P.
    05/05/2019 19:26

    Must feel a bit weird to collect, check, tag, feed and return domesticated animals to the street. I hope they neuter them as well, and run education programs about desexing and dumping of animals to mitigate the issues as well

  • Alaa A.
    05/05/2019 18:48

    :)

  • Adri A.
    05/05/2019 18:29

    Good country👏👏👏

  • Saji K.
    05/05/2019 17:56

    Bless. This is so good news ! My great admiration for people who care for these beauties ! Many Muslims shun the dogs ! Not sure why! This action is so grateful for the loyal animals as they can’t speak but express in their eyes. 🙏🏽

  • C.G. P.
    05/05/2019 17:50

    Großes Lob, so geht es eben auch!!!

