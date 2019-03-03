back
Taking Care Of Stray Animals
Istanbul is increasing efforts to ensure the good health of street animals — which in turn benefits the residents and visitors who come into contact with them.
03/03/2019 12:21 PM
16 comments
DrBelal M.05/09/2019 10:59
Great job
Steph S.05/09/2019 04:28
!
H B.05/06/2019 11:22
❤❤❤
DrAshique A.05/06/2019 07:53
❤️
Karen B.05/06/2019 00:31
I doubt they are tossing animals back on the streets without neutering and spaying. They spent millions on the strays.
Jason R.05/06/2019 00:20
A wonderful place where animal have a good access to human which take good care to need, Good Place Istanbul, Turkey.
Tracey M.05/05/2019 21:53
Need to desex as well
Martin M.05/05/2019 21:05
Nice
Clare A.05/05/2019 20:19
Brilliant work we are in Istanbul now and have seen these cats and dogs who just like being around people and the don't cause any trouble.
Mary-Ev A.05/05/2019 19:42
I hope they spay/neuter them!
Pamela A.05/05/2019 19:35
God bless all those who has helped the animals.... Everywhere in the world. Good job Istanbul..!
Myfanwy P.05/05/2019 19:26
Must feel a bit weird to collect, check, tag, feed and return domesticated animals to the street. I hope they neuter them as well, and run education programs about desexing and dumping of animals to mitigate the issues as well
Alaa A.05/05/2019 18:48
:)
Adri A.05/05/2019 18:29
Good country👏👏👏
Saji K.05/05/2019 17:56
Bless. This is so good news ! My great admiration for people who care for these beauties ! Many Muslims shun the dogs ! Not sure why! This action is so grateful for the loyal animals as they can’t speak but express in their eyes. 🙏🏽
C.G. P.05/05/2019 17:50
Großes Lob, so geht es eben auch!!!