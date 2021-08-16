back

Taliban forces take Kabul, thousands try to flee the capital

These were the scenes of chaos and panic at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized control of the capital ...

08/16/2021 4:38 PMupdated: 08/16/2021 4:40 PM

83 comments

  • Kim W.
    7 hours

    Hmmm...but where are the women? 😒

  • Muhammad U.
    15 hours

    Their Fake and US sponsored president (Ashraf Ghani) flew away. Sponsoring Party and Black water leaving their supporters alone in Afghanistan. So US puppets want to live with their sponsors in US and US army as always left their allies alone.

  • Jeanne H.
    a day

    300,000 Afghan troops trained and ready to fight. They deserted their people and country without a shot fired. Glad we are leaving. Thank you President Biden.

  • Manuel M.
    2 days

    Hola 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 siempre cuidad EE.UU. y peligroso cuando está ??

  • Mark P.
    2 days

    Like a scene from World War Z

  • Maxime M.
    2 days

    Pas un qu’a une paire de couilles pour défendre son pays ! 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Ali H.
    2 days

    Abay bhosdi walo jab Taliban ko he iqtedaar dena tah to 20saal tak qio apni maa bhen chudwahi salo haramio

  • Bertone C.
    3 days

    Nobody can keep a country occupied forever which is what the republicans always try to do besides this country has been bleeding money on account of that I advise the republican party to use their common sense now and then. Biden did the right thing

  • Trudy F.
    3 days

    The war in Afghanistan cost Americans $300 million per day. That money could have provided free health care for all its citizens, free college and university education, erased homelessness and poverty, and built thousands of affordable social housing over the past 20 years.

  • Lourdes U.
    3 days

    Let's pray for Peace and Harmony of each country in this world, People in the world who ever you are let's pray be a worship warrior,,, prayer is the key wherever we go. True pray we can help those people in the country sufferring stress and depression especially now in Afghanistan.

  • Marimar S.
    3 days

    Kawaw mga USA MILITARY laging nasa labanan. Tapus mamatay pa sa gyera nakakalungkot lng na pinaghirapan nilang 20years na eh train at tulungan ang afghan napunta sa wala mas lumala pa.they had enough tama na

  • Ainur A.
    3 days

    After 20 years of US and NATO support this will happen loss of lives, loss of homes, loss of independence and loss of innocence and we’re right back where it started

  • Phil D.
    3 days

    I thought you had to go through security with your boarding pass

  • Echo S.
    3 days

    Well its really not america's problem anymore i mean yes they finished their mission,the 9/11 have been justified and other terrorism too so now their president just flee which is really outrageous and its not the problem of america anymore

  • JoJo G.
    3 days

    This is no longer our business.

  • Asmit R.
    3 days

    History of Vietnam war again repeated by Ameriaca in Afghanistan,,They lose war again and innocent afghani people suffering😣😣

  • Tan R.
    3 days

    Just like any true American politicians,telling any lies confidently directly in a camera without blinking. Seen many of this in the media,some of it is in the congressional hearing too.What a joke to a supposed democratic systems

  • John S.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/dFS3Omih_Js 😱😅🤣 subscribe please

  • Mel O.
    3 days

    trump made a deal with terrorists/taliban and gave them 1/2 of the country and billions of dollars. Biden knows staying there, getting killed, sending billions of dollars more will do no good. Time to get out.

  • Dapper B.
    3 days

    Take care of yourself United States of America