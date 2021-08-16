back
Taliban forces take Kabul, thousands try to flee the capital
These were the scenes of chaos and panic at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized control of the capital ...
08/16/2021 4:38 PMupdated: 08/16/2021 4:40 PM
83 comments
Kim W.7 hours
Hmmm...but where are the women? 😒
Muhammad U.15 hours
Their Fake and US sponsored president (Ashraf Ghani) flew away. Sponsoring Party and Black water leaving their supporters alone in Afghanistan. So US puppets want to live with their sponsors in US and US army as always left their allies alone.
Jeanne H.a day
300,000 Afghan troops trained and ready to fight. They deserted their people and country without a shot fired. Glad we are leaving. Thank you President Biden.
Manuel M.2 days
Hola 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 siempre cuidad EE.UU. y peligroso cuando está ??
Mark P.2 days
Like a scene from World War Z
Maxime M.2 days
Pas un qu’a une paire de couilles pour défendre son pays ! 🤦🏻♂️
Ali H.2 days
Abay bhosdi walo jab Taliban ko he iqtedaar dena tah to 20saal tak qio apni maa bhen chudwahi salo haramio
Bertone C.3 days
Nobody can keep a country occupied forever which is what the republicans always try to do besides this country has been bleeding money on account of that I advise the republican party to use their common sense now and then. Biden did the right thing
Trudy F.3 days
The war in Afghanistan cost Americans $300 million per day. That money could have provided free health care for all its citizens, free college and university education, erased homelessness and poverty, and built thousands of affordable social housing over the past 20 years.
Lourdes U.3 days
Let's pray for Peace and Harmony of each country in this world, People in the world who ever you are let's pray be a worship warrior,,, prayer is the key wherever we go. True pray we can help those people in the country sufferring stress and depression especially now in Afghanistan.
Marimar S.3 days
Kawaw mga USA MILITARY laging nasa labanan. Tapus mamatay pa sa gyera nakakalungkot lng na pinaghirapan nilang 20years na eh train at tulungan ang afghan napunta sa wala mas lumala pa.they had enough tama na
Ainur A.3 days
After 20 years of US and NATO support this will happen loss of lives, loss of homes, loss of independence and loss of innocence and we’re right back where it started
Phil D.3 days
I thought you had to go through security with your boarding pass
Echo S.3 days
Well its really not america's problem anymore i mean yes they finished their mission,the 9/11 have been justified and other terrorism too so now their president just flee which is really outrageous and its not the problem of america anymore
JoJo G.3 days
This is no longer our business.
Asmit R.3 days
History of Vietnam war again repeated by Ameriaca in Afghanistan,,They lose war again and innocent afghani people suffering😣😣
Tan R.3 days
Just like any true American politicians,telling any lies confidently directly in a camera without blinking. Seen many of this in the media,some of it is in the congressional hearing too.What a joke to a supposed democratic systems
John S.3 days
Mel O.3 days
trump made a deal with terrorists/taliban and gave them 1/2 of the country and billions of dollars. Biden knows staying there, getting killed, sending billions of dollars more will do no good. Time to get out.
Dapper B.3 days
Take care of yourself United States of America