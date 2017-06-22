Tangier Island climate change crisis

Climate change is making Tangier Island disappear into Chesapeake Bay, right here in the US. And you can literally see it.
Lorraine D.06/27/2017 14:48
These islands have been changing for years and years. The outer edge erodes and the inner land side builds up.
Jessica B.06/25/2017 12:55
It's not changing the land is just sinking. What idiots
Samantha M.06/24/2017 02:36
Not the only place... but sad and terrifying!
Manuel M.06/23/2017 18:49
Hahah good luck, the president is busy building a useless wall, plus hes not too keen on climate change, so you can kiss your island goodbye
Norman B.06/23/2017 18:13
Pangea
Paul V.06/23/2017 18:08
Mmm. Cheesecake bay.
Paul R.06/23/2017 17:49
Mary M. Trochowski is this anywhere near you?
Tim F.06/23/2017 17:13
Because we have not learned from the History of the earth. Climate changes, water levels rise and lower. It will happen whether we try to prevent it or not.
Brian S.06/23/2017 16:46
I like the ocean. I want more of it. Don't live on islands. They won't be around.
Tony M.06/23/2017 14:57
Maybe it's time we start making fresh water from our ocean
Michael P.06/23/2017 14:45
- how close is this place to you all?
Angie S.06/23/2017 14:28
Awww. A bunch of trump supporters getting ignored. Haha!! I've been here. It's neat but it'll be gone in my Lifetime. All the dead bodies will pop up.
Jai D.06/23/2017 14:03
sounds like a problem is sorting itself out!
Matthew R.06/23/2017 13:29
Let them die
Antonia W.06/23/2017 10:08
...the land is sinking...I..just...what
Brandon N.06/23/2017 07:38
They should tell Trump to build them a wall that will be 1000 feet high that will keep all the very bad hombre sea water out.
Christine L.06/23/2017 06:21
Well I suggest they pack up and leave because Trump can care less.
Khalique T.06/23/2017 06:11
Tangier is suffering more from erosion, but it it's happening at a faster pace than predicted. When I came to the US in 2000, that island was much larger than it is today, and the uptick in hurricanes hasn't helped them; a sizeable chunk of the island right now is underwater. If they're projecting only 50 years, it's unfortunately to late for the island.
Ermin K.06/23/2017 05:32
Equating erosion and climate change... For the purpose of maintaining a narrative. Fake news.
Tory J.06/23/2017 03:41
It's just erosion .