The Amazon is on Fire
Meanwhile in Amazonia... As massive fires rage at a record rate in the Amazon rainforest, Brazilians are sounding the alarm worldwide by using the hashtag #PrayforAmazonia.
Deforestation in Brazil
São Paulo plunged into darkness in the middle of the day…The reason for these shocking images: huge wildfires burning through Amazonia. Since the start of July 2019, forest fires are raging through the Amazonas and Rondônia states, in the heart of the Amazonian rainforest. Several thousands of people have responded to the crisis on social media using the hashtag #PrayforAmazonia. Several elements are to blame for these fires, both on a natural but also human level. The dry season creates the favorable conditions for the use and spread of fire, but starting a fire is the work of humans, either deliberately or by accident.
Tweet:
Let's help share awareness, it's our mother earth (our home) we're talking about!! #PrayforAmazonia
We can’t survive without lungs, Could earth survive without its lungs? #PrayforAmazonas #prayforamazonia
Please pray for it and spread what it's happening because it's not only harmful to Brazil, it is harmful to the whole world! #PrayforAmazonia
In July 2019, the deforestation rate in Brazil was nearly 4 times higher than in July 2018 according to INPE in 2019. Some activists and politicians blame the policy enforced by Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian President, for being the cause of this increased deforestation. On August 13, the smoke produced by the various fires spread across an area of 3.2 million km2. It was this smoke, mixed with that of neighboring countries,that plunged Sao Paulo into darkness, even though the city is located several thousands of kilometers from the various fires. Between January 1st and August 19th, 2019, the number of forest fires in Brazil soared by 83% compared to the same period in 2018 based on a 2019 study by the INPE Queimadas Program.
According to the WWF, Amazonia houses about 50 to 70% of global biodiversity.
Brut. Nature
320 comments
Phuoc N.11/04/2019 12:40
NewS?
Viva W.09/04/2019 20:38
All man made driven by shameless capitalist colonizer type greed🚩
Kary S.08/31/2019 17:33
Prey for Amazon
Laraib A.08/31/2019 02:56
It's all due to current policies of Brazil government They are doing it deliberately for their own benefits
Oo M.08/31/2019 01:01
Pray for Amazonia
Choquita M.08/30/2019 22:16
los Bolivianos necesitamos ayuda ya 1 mes y esto no tiene fin ya más de 1millon de hectáreas consumida por el fuego miles de animalitos quemados vivos más el sol la calor el viento no ayudan😔😪
Choquita M.08/30/2019 22:12
en mi país Bolivia sigen los incendios la misma gente del partido político del gobierno de Evo Morales vuelve a provocar los incendios para asentarse en las tierras y cultivar coca esto es de no acabar😔
Muhammad F.08/30/2019 07:18
If every person plant 5 trees then it would create a big impact and for human life.
Junaid I.08/30/2019 06:50
Meanwhile in Kashmir?
Hector M.08/29/2019 20:38
Έλεος πια από Λεμεσό
Mackmilan L.08/29/2019 17:41
picha hii inatuhusuu
Sajjad B.08/29/2019 15:37
❗
Jalal A.08/29/2019 12:58
الكيان الصهيوني شب حريق عده ايام تحرك دول الامبرياليه كلها لاطفائه، اما البرازيل فيها اكبر غابات في العالم وأكثر منتج للاوكسجين وتوازن الطبيعه تترك كل هذه المده لوحدها، الامبرياليه ترسل مركبات للفضاء بحثا عن وجود الحياه والأرض يدمروها بغازاتهم واسلحتهم أليس هذا اكثر تناقض تشاهدوه،،
Sansan W.08/29/2019 02:55
Pray for Amazon. 😭
Jean L.08/28/2019 18:10
Amazon still has around 91% of its original territory intact, and has been this way through many many many decades. According to INPE data, the Brasilian institute that keeps the data through the years, the burnings in 2019 are in a very low percentage, contrary to what the media broadcast. All fake news and manipulation, don't buy it. Source: National Institute of space research (INPE).
Sania K.08/28/2019 13:27
Stop india killing innocent Muslim in Kashmir. We are burning human and Motherland. God Bless world and human.
Carol d.08/28/2019 11:55
Yes.....meanwhile back at the ranch and riding together towards the sun holding hands ..representing the once mighty amazon with all its magnificent fleeing and dying creatures....what can one person say against this horrible man caused mutilation........the full circle is slowly being completed and the phoenix is ruffling his feathers to rise....time not as we know time is drawing nearer....
Renario A.08/28/2019 06:26
Just REPENT to solve the peoblem. Pls. share. To your most sacred heart Lord Jesus Christ, and to your immaculate heart Mama Mary. I beg for the forgiveness of all my sins, since my childhood and until now, for my bad thoughts, my dirty words and for all my wrong doings. Please forgive me my God and cleanse away from all my sins, for I want you my Jesus to live in my heart now and forever, AMEN. Sa iyong kamahal mahalang puso Panginoong Hesucristo, at sa iyong kamahal mahalang puso inang Berhin Maria. Humihingi ako ng kapatawaran sa lahat ng aking mga kasalanan. Mula sa aking kamusmusan hanggang sa kasalukuyan. Sa aking mga masamang pag-iisip, sa aking mga masakit na pananalita at sa lahat ng masama kong nagawa. Patawarin mo ako Dios ko, at hugasan mo ang lahat kong mga kasalanan. Ninanais ko Panginoon na ikaw na talaga ang mananatili sa puso ko mula ngayon, hanggang sa walang hanggan Amen. Sa imong mahal nga kasing 2 Ginoong Hesucristo, ug sa imong mahal nga kasing 2 Mama Maria, nangamuyo ako sa kapasayloan sa akong mga sala nga tanan, sukad sa gamay pa ako ug hangtod karon. Sa akong mga dautan nga mga huna 2, sa akong mga masakit nga mga pulong ug sa akong mga dautan nga mga buhat. Pasayloa ako Dios ko ug hugasi ako sa akong mga sala nga tanan. Kay buot ako Dios ko nga ikaw ra gayod ang mopuyo sa akong kasing 2 gikan karon ug hangtod sa kahangturan amen.
Panga-Kulu A.08/28/2019 05:27
Stand with an oppressed indigenous tribe. Sacrifice one days lunch and make your dollar count!: Fighting a Trillion Dollar Fossil Fuel energy Conglomerate like Exxon Mobil, Santos, and Oil Search Ltd is not easy for a simple tribal group. https://www.firefund.net/png It's even harder when your own elected government is colluding with them. But supporting us is super easy and EVERY euro counts. Let's reach 100% to support our legal challenge!
Fann L.08/28/2019 00:29
Human faults . Simple 😚