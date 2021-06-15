back

The arrest and trial of A$AP Rocky: a timeline

How a street fight in Sweden escalated to a high-level diplomatic mess in the U.S. The story of A$AP Rocky's detention abroad is subject of a new documentary.

06/15/2021 8:51 PMupdated: 06/15/2021 8:53 PM
3 comments

  • Moncef A.
    an hour

    So kids are dying of hunger and this is what people and politicians are worried about. Disgusting all of you

  • Blair G.
    an hour

    All losers ASAP Rocky Donald Trump and Kanye west

  • Brut
    an hour

    The documentary, "Stockholm Syndrome," based on A$AP Rocky's arrest premiered at the Film Festival: https://tribecafilm.com/films/stockholm-syndrome-2021