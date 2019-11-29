back

The baobab fruit is slowly reaching Western markets

This fruit comes from the most emblematic tree in Africa. And it's taking off as a superfood in Western markets.

10/09/2018 11:04 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:13 AM
196 comments

  • Guida M.
    11/29/2019 18:58

    I lovce it

  • Aquia H.
    11/01/2019 11:54

    HOW do we assure it is nót a new BLAXPLOITATION drama?

  • Ferineth F.
    10/31/2019 21:58

    O fruto chama-se mucua e a sua árvore chama-se Imbondeiro .

  • Ur -.
    10/31/2019 16:44

    I eat this fruit we have one big tree we can make juice and eat the seed so good

  • Henry K.
    10/31/2019 10:10

    We call these 'Vibuyu' or 'Ifibuyu' in Zambia and we have a lot of them.

  • Nikhil S.
    10/31/2019 01:05

    Looks like Kavit fruit, which is very common fruit in western India.

  • Joey P.
    10/31/2019 00:06

    tu l’as mangé

  • Anastasia B.
    10/30/2019 17:54

    vibuyu 😁

  • Ishaan K.
    10/30/2019 14:27

    Monkeys left the chat...

  • Kirsty A.
    10/30/2019 11:32

    That is certainly not monkey bread! A monkey bread tree is an entirely different tree and species! Please do your research

  • Yeshbir S.
    10/29/2019 20:34

    In Sudan, It is known as TABALDI, it is sore in taste and is used to make Sharbat with sugar, and it's very cool during hot season.

  • Alicia H.
    10/29/2019 10:06

    Another extortion happening

  • Dinesh S.
    10/29/2019 04:14

    so many tree in mandu m.p. india its sorce of vitamin c"

  • Dinesh S.
    10/29/2019 04:09

    its found इन mandu

  • Carmen K.
    10/28/2019 23:48

    The will Leave animal without food

  • Oladipo A.
    10/28/2019 21:09

    Instead of Nigeria people will used under the tree for gather meeting so it's has a lot of value like this

  • Asheadzi T.
    10/28/2019 17:25

    We have alot of them in the north here....we use the leaves to make soups too

  • Sagir S.
    10/28/2019 14:17

    I have this fruit over 10 tons

  • Jorge L.
    10/28/2019 02:02

    YA LO HARAN DESAPARECER PARA ENCARECER SU PRODUCCIÓN

  • Kripal S.
    10/27/2019 17:03

    It's baobab.