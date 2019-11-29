back
The baobab fruit is slowly reaching Western markets
This fruit comes from the most emblematic tree in Africa. And it's taking off as a superfood in Western markets.
10/09/2018 11:04 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:13 AM
196 comments
Guida M.11/29/2019 18:58
I lovce it
Aquia H.11/01/2019 11:54
HOW do we assure it is nót a new BLAXPLOITATION drama?
Ferineth F.10/31/2019 21:58
O fruto chama-se mucua e a sua árvore chama-se Imbondeiro .
Ur -.10/31/2019 16:44
I eat this fruit we have one big tree we can make juice and eat the seed so good
Henry K.10/31/2019 10:10
We call these 'Vibuyu' or 'Ifibuyu' in Zambia and we have a lot of them.
Nikhil S.10/31/2019 01:05
Looks like Kavit fruit, which is very common fruit in western India.
Joey P.10/31/2019 00:06
tu l’as mangé
Anastasia B.10/30/2019 17:54
vibuyu 😁
Ishaan K.10/30/2019 14:27
Monkeys left the chat...
Kirsty A.10/30/2019 11:32
That is certainly not monkey bread! A monkey bread tree is an entirely different tree and species! Please do your research
Yeshbir S.10/29/2019 20:34
In Sudan, It is known as TABALDI, it is sore in taste and is used to make Sharbat with sugar, and it's very cool during hot season.
Alicia H.10/29/2019 10:06
Another extortion happening
Dinesh S.10/29/2019 04:14
so many tree in mandu m.p. india its sorce of vitamin c"
Dinesh S.10/29/2019 04:09
its found इन mandu
Carmen K.10/28/2019 23:48
The will Leave animal without food
Oladipo A.10/28/2019 21:09
Instead of Nigeria people will used under the tree for gather meeting so it's has a lot of value like this
Asheadzi T.10/28/2019 17:25
We have alot of them in the north here....we use the leaves to make soups too
Sagir S.10/28/2019 14:17
I have this fruit over 10 tons
Jorge L.10/28/2019 02:02
YA LO HARAN DESAPARECER PARA ENCARECER SU PRODUCCIÓN
Kripal S.10/27/2019 17:03
It's baobab.