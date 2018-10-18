back

The brushtail possum is an invasive species

It looks harmless but New Zealand has declared war on this little marsupial. Here is the brushtail possum.

10/18/2018 11:08 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:43 AM
  • 176.8k
  • 23

12 comments

  • Faraz A.
    11/10/2018 06:30

    You know what else is destroying the ecosystem.... Us

  • Hassan I.
    11/10/2018 00:58

    Glory be to Allah the Great and Glory to the Creator

  • عميد م.
    10/30/2018 22:46

    تم

  • Kaung Z.
    10/28/2018 10:09

    stop animal abuse

  • Alvin V.
    10/26/2018 18:43

    I think it would be better if you release some sort of snakes to hunt them and control their population. The ecosystem there is not balance they don't have a predator except the trapper.

  • لزهر ك.
    10/23/2018 20:35

    Tm

  • Renee V.
    10/22/2018 05:02

    Disgusting humans! Cull humans, too many of us invading their territory!

  • Feer C.
    10/21/2018 00:59

    Pongalo en español que no entiendo mada

  • Elisa G.
    10/20/2018 10:42

    Awwe! Please send me one

  • Jerry Q.
    10/18/2018 16:13

    what is endangered in Australia is actually a pest in New Zealand.... interesting. I wonder if Adrian knows about this?

  • Nettie H.
    10/18/2018 12:10

    So DOC poisons the whole country with 1080 poison. A deadly poison wich not only kills possums,but also people in the long run.😱😳😵

  • Sarah L.
    10/18/2018 11:32

    They make wonderful fur clothing. Very warm and feel great.