The Clit Test: On a mission to include the clitoris on-screen

Most sex scenes portray an unrealistic depiction of how women achieve and orgasm. Enter the Clit Test — a mission to include the clitoris on-screen.

03/13/2021 7:01 PM
2 comments

  • Armon J.
    38 minutes

    Um...no thanks

  • Brut
    20 hours

    A year ago, Brut posted a video on 5 things to know about the clitoris — the only body part solely destined for pleasure. The viral success of the piece, and all the questions it raised, gave us the idea to launch "clitoris week."

