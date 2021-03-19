back

The complicated history of the clitoris

It's been called "completely useless," linked with hysteria and mental illness, cut off, and erased from anatomy text books. This is the clitoris.

03/19/2021 4:45 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:39

    The complicated history of the clitoris

  2. 7:50

    The life of Beyoncé

  3. 3:53

    Woman creates vibrator that challenges an outdated "sex toy" industry

  4. 5:05

    Sarah Everard vigil: London police under fire for "unacceptable" response

  5. 4:21

    What does the clitoris mean to you?

  6. 5:58

    The life of Megan Thee Stallion

3 comments

  • Aaron F.
    41 minutes

    No wondering why they hate babies. They broadcast their number 1 goal in life... themselves

  • Jay S.
    an hour

    If you didn’t know the clit is key then, so need to re-evaluate yourself lol

  • Dhito O.
    an hour

    Waw

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.