The complicated history of the clitoris
It's been called "completely useless," linked with hysteria and mental illness, cut off, and erased from anatomy text books. This is the clitoris.
03/19/2021 4:45 PM
3 comments
Aaron F.41 minutes
No wondering why they hate babies. They broadcast their number 1 goal in life... themselves
Jay S.an hour
If you didn’t know the clit is key then, so need to re-evaluate yourself lol
Dhito O.an hour
Waw