The Complicated Truth About Foie Gras
Should you be eating foie gras... or nah? This is why NYC and some other cities and states have banned the controversial delicacy.
Foie gras is typically produced by force feeding ducks and geese over a period of weeks
New York City will join California in prohibiting the sale of foie gras. Most Foie gras is made of the liver of a duck or goose that's been fattened. It's produced through a process called “gavage” or also known as forced feeding. A metal tube is forced down the throat of ducks or geese to feed them with grain until their liver fattens to 10X its size. This leads to a chemical change within the liver, which creates a smooth texture. The animals are then slaughtered, and their liver is cooked into a pâté. The gavage can leave ducks too big to walk or breathe. Several times a day, they have a 10-inch metal pipe jammed down their throats.
Some cruelty concerns led the New York City Council to approve a ban —which takes effect in 2022. India, Israel, Britain, have banned the sale and production of foie gras. Whole Foods stopped selling the product in 1997. The bill calls the luxury good a "force-fed product" and, in a statement to CNN, councilwoman Carlina Rivera -- the prime sponsor of the bill -- called force-feeding an "inhumane practice."
But not all foie gras comes from force feeding. One farm in Spain makes it from the livers of wild geese that land there every autumn — they are not force-fed. He uses the word "sacrifice" to describe the killing of geese. “Here geese are eating, principally, acorn, and a lot of grass. And all this really helps them to develop more natural fat, grease. Because, every animal when the cold is coming, needs to accumulate a lot of fat in order to live normally actually.” Farmer Eduardo Sousa tells Brut. Cost of Foie gras is $220 per small jar.
Brut.
242 comments
Estufid N.12/11/2019 18:29
This isn’t consider brutality when you’re just gonna kill it eventually
Vivien B.12/11/2019 16:28
. Vos valeurs animals seront bien loin lorsque vous aurez ca dans votre assiette. Personnellement je sortirais de table.
Keagun T.12/11/2019 14:10
That’s mad fucky yo
Keyvicely T.12/11/2019 04:55
Que asco
Rebecca D.12/11/2019 00:59
I wouldn't see an issue with it if it was more.... humane. But it is a food source. I can't complain.
Douddou M.12/10/2019 13:58
I do not eat this cause i know that very burtal😞
Abigail R.12/10/2019 05:01
🥺🥺🥺
حمزه ا.12/10/2019 04:01
No good
Boro A.12/09/2019 12:53
Ther is no israel!!! , it is Palestine...!!
Samir M.12/09/2019 01:44
san bilirasan nadi bu kasib kusub bilmaz
Kraylen I.12/08/2019 05:29
Delicious
Ali M.12/07/2019 16:00
Bunlar insan değil merhamet vicdan yok para için her şeyi yaparlar
Roselyn P.12/07/2019 04:05
Imagine the pain caused by their fatty liver to these creatures. 💔
Farhan S.12/06/2019 07:02
What a shame
Angel L.12/05/2019 16:50
Y’all saying it’s horrible but they getting killed anyway the natural way is horrible as well also all the other meats we eat that’s evolved killing animals 🤷🏽♀️
Christine R.12/05/2019 02:02
This is insane!!!!
Isaac L.12/04/2019 20:59
Looks nasty but ion get y people hate it lol
Thippeswamy R.12/04/2019 17:47
do
رجل ا.12/04/2019 16:02
ممكن توضيح الترجمه غير مفهومه
Sezgin U.12/04/2019 15:20
Kaz ciyeri icin ve hayvan haklarina aykiri besleme zorla besleme insanlik disi