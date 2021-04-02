back

The dark reality behind this viral video of pandas

These pandas are super cute. But the reality behind this viral video isn't...

02/04/2021 11:38 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:56

    The dark reality behind this viral video of pandas

  2. 3:08

    1 year after the bushfires, Australia is picking up the pieces

  3. 5:25

    The life of Betty White

  4. 3:20

    DRC: six rangers killed at protected national park

  5. 4:14

    Can dogs communicate through buttons?

  6. 3:14

    Minkgate: Denmark kills 17 million mink to stop COVID mutation

4 comments

  • Patricia P.
    17 minutes

    Weeeeeee down the slopes

  • Ryan F.
    34 minutes

    Zoos are evil. Shut them all down. Zoos are not built for animalsC they’re Built for people and only the low IQ humans support zoos and think it’s educational and done in the name of conservation. These animals deserve their freedom in the wild not imprisonments in zoos.

  • Franz B.
    43 minutes

    Anything from China is abnormal ok . You see covid virus. Judge your self.

  • Rebel Z.
    an hour

    that's NOT why the video went viral but ooookay

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.