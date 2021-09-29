back
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
Here's one farmer's way of reducing carbon in the air and combating climate change, and he's doing it using two simple resources — cattle and soil.
09/29/2021 5:11 PMupdated: 09/29/2021 5:13 PM
And even more
- 3:19
This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok
- 4:07
An instrument that can play the music of plants
- 5:33
Meet Chief Ninawa Huni Kui, who is fighting to save the Amazon forest
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
- 3:30
Beekeeper teaches TikTok why we should care about bees
- 4:56
What is ivermectin?
4 comments
Ben Jackson2 days
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Lamri S.3 days
انا احب الزراعة
Lamri S.3 days
أنت رائع
Genevieve W.3 days
Now that’s a farmer