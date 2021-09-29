back

The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change

Here's one farmer's way of reducing carbon in the air and combating climate change, and he's doing it using two simple resources — cattle and soil.

09/29/2021 5:11 PMupdated: 09/29/2021 5:13 PM

And even more

  1. 3:19

    This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok

  2. 4:07

    An instrument that can play the music of plants

  3. 5:33

    Meet Chief Ninawa Huni Kui, who is fighting to save the Amazon forest

  4. 3:52

    The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change

  5. 3:30

    Beekeeper teaches TikTok why we should care about bees

  6. 4:56

    What is ivermectin?

4 comments

  • Ben Jackson
    2 days

    Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Lamri S.
    3 days

    انا احب الزراعة

  • Lamri S.
    3 days

    أنت رائع

  • Genevieve W.
    3 days

    Now that’s a farmer