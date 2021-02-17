back
The fight for D.C. statehood, explained
"700,000 plus residents, majority Black and brown residents, who don’t have a vote in their congress." D.C. residents do not have representation in Congress, yet pay federal taxes. Here’s why activist Jamal Holtz is fighting for D.C. statehood...
02/17/2021 1:29 PM
