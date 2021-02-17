back

The fight for D.C. statehood, explained

"700,000 plus residents, majority Black and brown residents, who don’t have a vote in their congress." D.C. residents do not have representation in Congress, yet pay federal taxes. Here’s why activist Jamal Holtz is fighting for D.C. statehood...

02/17/2021 1:29 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:11

    The fight for D.C. statehood, explained

  2. 4:33

    This is the first city to try reparations for Black Americans

  3. 2:50

    #JusticeforUrsula: The latest femicide case in Argentina sparks protests

  4. 10:57

    The life of Joe Biden

  5. 9:16

    The life of Joe Biden

  6. 6:56

    Moment-by-moment timeline of Capitol riots with previously unseen evidence

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.