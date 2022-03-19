back
The guerilla gardeners of San Francisco
These "activist gardeners" are on a mission to rewild neglected urban areas. And they are doing it by sprinkling wildflower seeds around town ...
03/19/2022 5:57 PM
3 comments
Madeleine S.40 minutes
Bravo 🍾
SFinBlooman hour
Normalize planting native wildflowers! Grab a shaker, come plant with us, find new friends and resources in your area on discord, or use our native plant search tools and how-to to DIY. http://sfinbloom.art
Shalaco W.an hour
“the heroes we didn’t know we needed. “