The "Havana syndrome" explained
Headaches, dizziness, memory loss, sharp ringing in the ears ... A mysterious illness is plaguing American diplomats around the world — the most recent cases were reported during Kamala Harris' trip to Vietnam. This is the "Havana syndrome" explained.
08/31/2021 3:58 PM
17 comments
Tuấn L.3 hours
Haunting in Communist States 👻
Joanne D.7 hours
The U.S. government knows exactly what causes Havana Syndrome - in fact, the U.S. has a 40% stake in this new technology - and the U.S. knows exactly who the “adversaries” are that are attacking diplomats with the hike anti-gravity force. The young American student in North Korea had his brain turned to mush by the hike force. George Bush, Hilary Clinton, and Netanyahu stole the hike technology and Israeli scientists have developed the hike into a weapon of death and destruction. The hike force should be benefiting mankind. If you wish more information, go to Facebook, Joanne Deveaux, Welland, Ontario.
Stephen J.11 hours
First noticed in Cuba. Yet when I toured East Berlin in April of 1980 I was told that our people (Americans) in our embassy there always seemed to be in a bad mood, or something like that. Could it have been the same thing? Countries that don't really want peaceful relations with America using harmful sound waves or something on our diplomats?
Нур Х.19 hours
I had those symptoms too.. Unfortunately i am nobody, Im just a middle class human and live in small asian country 😀
Rob S.20 hours
its real...
Anam C.21 hours
Am facing same issue from years but m living in Pakistan
Eclipzze D.21 hours
If it come from the cia..... it should be true 🤣🤣🤣
Eric O.a day
They hitting USA from satellites in the skies high energy weapons i can feel that i always have ringing in my ears with slight frequency changes yup tech is real
Timmy S.a day
Russians
Lenka N.a day
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/18/europe/austria-us-havana-syndrome-intl/index.html
Eman N.a day
https://www.facebook.com/100072225549656/posts/103120735438778/?app=fbl
Kelly Y.a day
Nothing to worry about it's just metadata that's what n.s.a and c.i.a have been telling me for fourty years since being a guinee pig for the mkultra programne in a psychiatric hospital...now they are getting a taste of their own medicine they want my help...well the shoe is on the other foot...your old enemies are using the same u.s patented tech on YOU...you should have destroyed all that evil when I told you..
Samir K.a day
Americans after accidentally biting into a chilli
Angela Q.a day
Add in joint pain, muscle spasms, and burning skin and you've got fibromyalgia
Sylvia J.2 days
If this was true then how come it hasn't attacked the people that are important such as the Presidents? It sound a bit of a conspiracy theory to me.
Chris A.2 days
It's in New Zealand those symptoms dizziness headache ear ringing waking up all the time
Md A.2 days
