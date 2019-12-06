back

The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

Could this symbol of French nightlife soon come to an end? 🇫🇷🍷 Here is why this city in France has decided to ban outdoor heaters in its sidewalk cafés.

12/06/2019 7:46 AM

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

0 comments