back
The hidden face of fur farms in France
Minks injured or mutilated, living next to decaying bodies... This is what the organization @onevoiceanimal filmed at a fur farm located in France, where this farming method is still allowed.
07/02/2019 3:29 PM
- 964.4k
- 3.8k
- 276
208 comments
Milan M.08/02/2019 02:09
When lives are turned into commodity, these situations are inevitable, besides we are the species who collected shrunken human heads not as war trophy but as home decors without even thinking it will lead to random breakout of wars and human slaughtering in other side of the world. Worst thing is the demands did not decrease even after the realization of the consequence. So, I don't see a happy ending for these animals or for other animals and even for majority of human population.
Esperanza Y.07/31/2019 23:16
Que pena con ellos pero algun dia esto cambiara
Son L.07/31/2019 22:36
So cruel.
Rossy J.07/31/2019 22:12
MALDITOS..............😭😭😭😭😱😱
Jiancarlos Z.07/31/2019 21:24
Ojalá nos extingamos pronto.
Aqsa K.07/31/2019 18:04
I cnt c thx all
Robel M.07/31/2019 15:16
orang kafir memang rajanya menyiksa hewan. Islamkan saja 1 dunia ini dan terapkan syariat Islam agar hak2 hewan juga di lindungi dgn hukum ALLAH SWT.
Yoon Y.07/31/2019 15:12
Videoတင္တဲ့သူက လုပ္ေပးလိုက္ေလ တင္ဖို႔ေတာ့အားလိုက္တာ သတၱ၀ါ ေတြကိုမကူညီဘဲနဲ႔😣😣😣😣
Güler Y.07/31/2019 14:40
K apitalizm gözleri kör, yürekleri buz ,vicdanları yok etmiş ! Daha çok daha çok uğruna ne acımasızlıklar yapılıyor.Artık insan olma midemi bulandırıyor. Bırakın hayvanların yakasını aç gözlü yaratıklar!
Rudy R.07/31/2019 13:43
So sad...mustbe release
Takumi U.07/31/2019 13:22
location pls..let me burn them alive.
Jay A.07/31/2019 12:32
SAVE THEM PLSSS OR THEY WILL BE NO MORE OF THEM JUST LIKE THE DOG WITH ZIBRE STRIPE
Rekhaben M.07/31/2019 10:31
Aisa na karo.. Please 🙏
NoApto P.07/31/2019 05:55
Tmr que pena
Zaryab K.07/31/2019 01:58
Where is your humanity😭
Elppa N.07/31/2019 00:18
i dont get it, no plans on banning fur farm, yet they have animal protection for compliance on FARM? what? how do you protect a poor mink on a Fur farm? 🤔 dfuq ?
Vika K.07/30/2019 20:55
🆘 🆘 🆘
Candice W.07/30/2019 19:13
How they gona banned money making, they don’t care
Marden C.07/30/2019 18:09
esas personas son unas enfermas , me imagino que la persona que grabó esto las liberó..!!!!
Silvia A.07/30/2019 17:55
N9 HAY PEOR BASURAL Q LA RAZA HUMANA ,GENOCIDIOS ,ABUSO DE MENORES ,VIOLACIONES ,PEDOFILIA ,DOS GRANDES GUERRAS MUNDIALES ,EL CREADOR VA A CAUSAR LA RUINA DEL HOMBRE Q ESTA ACABANDO CON LA TIERRA **PERO HAY Q ESPERAR ,SU TPO ES PERFECTO ,PERO NOSOTROS SOMOS POLVO ,Y SUFRIMOS EN ESTA TIERRA ** QUIEN PROTEGE A LOS SIN VOZ? LA BIBLIA DICE Q EL GOBERNANTE DEL MUNDO ES EL diablo ,DESDE EL COMIENZO DE MUNDO ¡¡¡¡¡