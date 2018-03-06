back

The Horsetail fall attracts thousands of visitors each year

In Yosemite National Park, USA, a strange phenomenon occurs once a year. Its name: the firefall. 🔥

06/03/2018 2:09 PM

267 comments

  • Joe S.
    04/05/2021 13:35

    Wow

  • Mothilal M.
    03/06/2021 10:17

    Enchanting eye catching so so heart consoling beautiful waterfalls ! 🌻😊🤗

  • Gyda A.
    03/05/2021 15:41

    subhanallah...

  • Ann G.
    03/02/2021 21:14

    nakapan kayo dtyen ba. Grbe ang ganda

  • Shakti G.
    02/26/2021 02:41

    First i thought it was volcano fall

  • Srini N.
    02/21/2021 17:24

    I never knew although been there

  • Hafsa Q.
    02/20/2021 16:02

    Riffat Arbab

  • Karen M.
    02/07/2021 11:42

    ...not too far from you. Have you seen it???xxx

  • Homram D.
    02/07/2021 01:31

    धन्यवाद श्यमजी यस्तो अपूर्व एबं अनुपम झरना दृश्यावलोकन गराउनुभएकोमा। जय सीताराम ।

  • Vahe S.
    02/06/2021 22:33

    I might come thru just to see this in ending of February

  • Stefan B.
    02/06/2021 14:54

  • Anna K.
    01/23/2020 01:40

    how cooooool

  • Annett B.
    04/16/2019 07:17

    😍

  • Zeb D.
    04/14/2019 03:12

    The phenomenon is similar to what is used in fountain lightings.

  • Asad U.
    04/13/2019 07:00

    Gloomy

  • Mark B.
    04/12/2019 00:53

    I want to see it.

  • Rafiqul I.
    04/11/2019 13:03

    Rafiqul

  • Muhammad B.
    04/11/2019 12:20

    god creation

  • Sally J.
    04/10/2019 14:54

    Wow how cool

  • Tariq B.
    04/10/2019 13:14

    i love it

