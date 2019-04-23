The Indigenous Climate Activist on a Mission to Save the Planet

Xiye Bastida-Patrick wants us to hear climate change solutions from indigenous communities.
14 comments
Edward L.04/28/2019 15:12
So sad to see how deep the indoctrination is.
Ben R.04/26/2019 03:03
Be careful of the left over acid rain that fell in the 1980's. You might get your feet wet
Maia M.04/25/2019 07:06
Well done young lady 👏👏👏👏👏
Ta-Ta A.04/24/2019 11:58
Greedness is destroying all of us.
David F.04/24/2019 03:32
Climate change isn’t real
Caryn K.04/24/2019 00:31
Respect mother earth and she will bestow bounty and prosperity
Julie B.04/23/2019 22:10
In other words, get rid of capitalism.
Angel C.04/23/2019 21:06
So sad to see that kids have to take action to protect life from destruction because elders are corrupt and stupid to take the right decisions
Phillip G.04/23/2019 20:43
Climate change is a hoax designed to put fear in people! The earths climate been changing for centuries now!
Andrew H.04/23/2019 20:06
Work with nature not against it look at Africa centre for holistic management website, and Soil4climate on facebook for discussion and information.
Brut04/23/2019 19:53
This 13-year-old activist skips school on Fridays to protest climate change.
Shelly R.04/23/2019 19:34
You GO girl! Thanks for doing what you're doing. Don't pay any attention to the old haters out there - you make them feel flaccid, and they don't like that... but you just keep on doing your good work. Plenty of us out here thank you for your efforts 😁😍👍✊⭐️
Cody C.04/23/2019 19:19
So I'm supposed to listen to a child that knows nothing of the world works?
Cody C.04/23/2019 19:18
Nobody cares