The IPCC just released an alarming report
Soil untouched by humans accounts for only 28% of the planet's surface. The IPCC just released an alarming report which shows the dramatic consequences of the exploitation of land by the human race. Here is what the report uncovered👇
08/09/2019 6:31 PM
29 comments
Bobi D.09/06/2019 06:51
Well the Planet is overpopulated. We need a major war or birth control and euthanasia for the irretrievably ill. It may sound horrible, but there is no other way so it is up to you to decide if you want a rivers of blood or peaceful end...
Brent S.09/04/2019 23:50
Out of 800 acres, I farm 500.
Brent S.09/04/2019 23:44
More bullshit.
Colin M.08/20/2019 06:05
The more Vegans the more trees have to be cut down to grow their crops & plants.
Ron T.08/12/2019 21:20
Only 12% of the land not used by man? Anyone who has driven across the US knows better.
Tim G.08/12/2019 17:48
In the old days there were wars, plagues, epidemics, famines, droughts & mortality to control the population.
Russell S.08/12/2019 11:56
And we continue to increase population with knowledge of its effect on the earth.
Sam P.08/12/2019 11:38
I remember when plastic was the answer to paper bags
Jimmi K.08/12/2019 03:53
It will be more, because population grow in Africa and Middle east
Dimas M.08/12/2019 03:24
Big corporations
Tomek C.08/11/2019 23:18
I'm afraid there is no hope for us unless somehow magically we reduce without harming enyone half of the human population right now.
Rebecca B.08/11/2019 05:36
And Trump is trying to decrease it to zero
Ryan P.08/10/2019 15:28
We should seriously address overpopulation
Brooks K.08/10/2019 12:37
So, do you have a point, or is the point the spread fear?
Yasmin K.08/10/2019 12:06
Kill all the humans and let world heal
Premek R.08/10/2019 10:58
Yet the same people are telling us that we need to breed more to sustain our societies. Unless you want to live in some kind of green dictatorship or scorched earth you need to address human overpopulation first. Also, if people in certain countries are encouraged to have 5+ kids per family whilst we in Europe are being told to drastically change our way of life, it will do a jack shit to improve the environment.
Connar A.08/10/2019 08:20
No evidence or supporting links.. if this was any school project. You would have failed haha
David W.08/10/2019 01:43
Overpopulation will be the end of us.
John Q.08/10/2019 00:34
Hamzah Romaine if I understand correctly, you are claiming that due to profit based incentives, agricultural producers overproduce agricultural products, which ultimately go to waste. You don’t indicate at what stage of the cycle the waste occurs, what agricultural products are wasted, in what region(s) of the world this occurs. In short, you provide no information backing up your claim. There is nothing for me to attempt to disprove. Not a cop out, you simply haven’t backed up your own claim. I did find this article from 1961 informative: https://fee.org/articles/the-collapse-of-communist-economic-theory/
John G.08/09/2019 21:27
So at last we see the real problem is too many people not CO2. Limit your family to one child only and take some personal responsibility.