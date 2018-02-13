back

The journey of humpback whales to Polynesia

Each year, humpback whales travel a 7,000km journey to reach one of their largest sanctuaries. In partnership with The Explorers.

02/13/2018 11:24 AM
  • 84.7k
  • 32

Earth

14 comments

  • Lucas G.
    03/11/2018 12:53

    no sabia que viajabas mucho

  • Trevor B.
    02/15/2018 14:19

    👍

  • Anita B.
    02/15/2018 08:37

    I saw them in Hawaii this January. I'm so happy. Fantastic memories. :)

  • Richard J.
    02/15/2018 07:54

    400ltrs of milk a day wow

  • Albert H.
    02/15/2018 05:08

    I travel miles to find the freshest loud lol

  • Leanne K.
    02/14/2018 22:31

    Olivia Jade Shaw

  • Nay T.
    02/14/2018 22:24

    ว้าวววว เท่จังเยย

  • Jeff H.
    02/14/2018 19:22

    Samantha Oakley

  • Munyee L.
    02/14/2018 16:13

    can you see that 😍

  • Miguel T.
    02/14/2018 15:49

    read the thing "humpback"

  • Joe G.
    02/14/2018 13:38

    Don' tell the Chinese or Japanese, the fuckers will come and eat them all to extinction...🙁

  • Leolani C.
    02/14/2018 07:36

    good to know

  • Dylan C.
    02/13/2018 16:52

    :20 Is it November to June?

  • Sébastien M.
    02/13/2018 14:01

    😏