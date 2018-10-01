back
The last indigenous people are under threat
Support is rising to defend the rights of the Sámi, the last indigenous people in Europe.
10/01/2018 6:23 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 1:45 PM
- 990.3k
- 4.4k
- 77
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
44 comments
Ramazan A.10/10/2018 21:36
Verigoooooooooood
Otto B.10/10/2018 21:34
släpp oss Laestadius!
عبد ا.10/10/2018 20:46
Good
Layla M.10/10/2018 16:46
Its people may be more naive and simple
Layla M.10/10/2018 16:45
This is the real world we have to live in far away from the greedy world and
Junaid M.10/10/2018 15:35
Must live like human rather animals with century old traditions and going to witch doctors.
Mamo H.10/10/2018 10:42
ya.aalah.
Ch M.10/10/2018 09:11
Nice video
Ziyad M.10/10/2018 03:37
هذول اكراد فنلندا 😂😂 اقليم الساميه بالشمال الفنلندي وحتى لبسهم يختلف وشوي لهجتهم
मिन न.10/10/2018 00:34
Vc
Sebastian J.10/10/2018 00:24
Nooo why
لافاند.رسيس ل.10/09/2018 22:14
امنيتي ان يكون هذا موطني في دنياي واعيش زي ما عايش هذا الشعب الى نفسهم نقي
Stephen M.10/09/2018 14:48
. Komento? Pananaw?
Salam F.10/09/2018 13:32
Fantastic
Ingrid T.10/09/2018 12:56
is this what you were talking about
Christos K.10/09/2018 12:05
Bad luck. Unfortunately money comes first ....everywhere in the world
Sabita S.10/09/2018 05:39
The
Mourad S.10/08/2018 17:22
ه٨
Derdari S.10/08/2018 17:07
SCHON
Benjamin D.10/08/2018 16:48
SUPER