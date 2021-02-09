back
The life of Dua Lipa
A young chart-topper who has collaborated with icons like Andrea Bocelli and Elton John. All while supporting kids in Kosovo with creative dreams like hers. This is the life of Dua Lipa.
09/02/2021 4:58 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Ronald D.4 hours
So beautiful
Łukasz C.a day
Fck off in my YouTube. It bomb atom send. Vhuje. Nice tied duo. Woilfy bit he. ☀ Godsy 🐯 🐻 🐍. 🇮🇱 🆎 🇺🇸. 😘 So much. Can you Pls say in base back off and on. Me. Puusdy. Vhuje. Bolebusr. Creatine.
Ava W.3 days
I love her music 💙💙
Michael W.4 days
shame she uses auto tune, shame todays singers have little if any talent
Tar P.4 days
One love 💗💗💗