back

The life of Greta Thunberg

She’s stormed out of a COP26 meeting calling it “greenwashing,” told world leaders to shove the climate crisis “up their a—” and has become the icon of a youth movement to fight global warming. This is the story of Greta Thunberg.

11/07/2021 6:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:57

    The life of Greta Thunberg

  2. 5:07

    Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

  3. 5:36

    Vanessa Nakate's fight for climate justice

  4. 3:52

    How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction

  5. 4:05

    He wants to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why.

  6. 5:33

    The group is trying to reduce pollution caused by balloon debris

5 comments

  • Shirley D.
    36 minutes

    The genie is out of the bottle and it’s called Greta!!

  • Tom M.
    38 minutes

    Who cares !

  • Cathie W.
    42 minutes

    Actually sounds pretty intelligent like many who say the government is all about money theirs not the citizens they represent . She attacks government through one subject climate control, she implies all the political leaders do is talk about it as they pollute the earth with private plans, cars , escorts, and their testing more weapons that kill.

  • Shaun M.
    an hour

    Horrible child

  • Jean-michel R.
    an hour

    Bla bla bla!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.