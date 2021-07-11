back
The life of Greta Thunberg
She’s stormed out of a COP26 meeting calling it “greenwashing,” told world leaders to shove the climate crisis “up their a—” and has become the icon of a youth movement to fight global warming. This is the story of Greta Thunberg.
11/07/2021 6:58 PM
5 comments
Shirley D.36 minutes
The genie is out of the bottle and it’s called Greta!!
Tom M.38 minutes
Who cares !
Cathie W.42 minutes
Actually sounds pretty intelligent like many who say the government is all about money theirs not the citizens they represent . She attacks government through one subject climate control, she implies all the political leaders do is talk about it as they pollute the earth with private plans, cars , escorts, and their testing more weapons that kill.
Shaun M.an hour
Horrible child
Jean-michel R.an hour
Bla bla bla!