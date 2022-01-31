back

The life of Joe Rogan

“I’m not a scientist, I’m just a person who sits down with someone and has a conversation with them.” Artists are leaving Spotify to protest his podcast spreading misinformation – most recently about COVID-19. Who is Joe Rogan?

01/31/2022 9:21 PMupdated: 01/31/2022 9:24 PM
3 comments

  • Malcolm S.
    29 minutes

    Who are the artist leaving ? 2 old washed sellout artist nobody care about.

  • Matthew B.
    31 minutes

    Rogan is on Spotify's payroll to the tune of $100 million. Meanwhile as an artist you can expect to make between $3 and $5 per 1,000 streams on Spotify.

  • Lorens C.
    43 minutes

    Yeah conspiracy theories... that came true. (Talking about miss. Rona).

