The life of Joe Rogan
“I’m not a scientist, I’m just a person who sits down with someone and has a conversation with them.” Artists are leaving Spotify to protest his podcast spreading misinformation – most recently about COVID-19. Who is Joe Rogan?
01/31/2022 9:21 PMupdated: 01/31/2022 9:24 PM
Malcolm S.29 minutes
Who are the artist leaving ? 2 old washed sellout artist nobody care about.
Matthew B.31 minutes
Rogan is on Spotify's payroll to the tune of $100 million. Meanwhile as an artist you can expect to make between $3 and $5 per 1,000 streams on Spotify.
Lorens C.43 minutes
Yeah conspiracy theories... that came true. (Talking about miss. Rona).