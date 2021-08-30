back
The life of José Andrés
From Haiti to Louisiana, he's the Michelin star chef who shows up in every natural disaster or tragedy to bring free warm meals to those who need them. This is the story of Chef José Andrés.
08/30/2021 8:05 PMupdated: 08/30/2021 8:06 PM
7 comments
Brut2 days
Correction: The name of the chef is José Andrés. We apologize for the incorrect spelling in the previous title of our video.
Diana H.2 days
Bless him xx thank you
Lauren K.2 days
Gil V.2 days
Amazing person 🙏
Rossell M.2 days
A man with a good heart & soul. God Bless
Albert B.2 days
A great human
Rune J.2 days
Tu