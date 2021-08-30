back

The life of José Andrés

From Haiti to Louisiana, he's the Michelin star chef who shows up in every natural disaster or tragedy to bring free warm meals to those who need them. This is the story of Chef José Andrés.

08/30/2021 8:05 PMupdated: 08/30/2021 8:06 PM

7 comments

  • Brut
    2 days

    Correction: The name of the chef is José Andrés. We apologize for the incorrect spelling in the previous title of our video.

  • Diana H.
    2 days

    Bless him xx thank you

  • Lauren K.
    2 days

  • Gil V.
    2 days

    Amazing person 🙏

  • Rossell M.
    2 days

    A man with a good heart & soul. God Bless

  • Albert B.
    2 days

    A great human

  • Rune J.
    2 days

    Tu