back
The life of Laverne Cox
She's a trailblazer for transgender women of color in Hollywood and a fierce advocate for marginalized communities. This is the life of Laverne Cox.
04/23/2021 1:56 PMupdated: 04/23/2021 1:59 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:33
The life of Laverne Cox
- 4:33
Greta Thunberg's testimony to Congress on Earth Day
- 4:21
Asian American man reflects after being assaulted and blamed for Covid-19
- 3:28
This trans man shared his transition story
- 19:28
Brut documentary: Meet the trans youth of Puerto Rico
- 2:33
AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin conviction
7 comments
Haleem N.23 minutes
There is only XX and XY....nothing inbetween...lol
Ransford C.28 minutes
You are just a delusional male
Brume O.29 minutes
She's incredible 💜
Jimmy C.32 minutes
Freak
Kayla D.35 minutes
over this crap
Forrest C.37 minutes
The inside of that brain must look like alphabet soup!
Brutan hour
This week, Brut will be amplifying the voices of those in the transgender community to shed light on their diverse stories and the challenges they face.