The life of Laverne Cox

She's a trailblazer for transgender women of color in Hollywood and a fierce advocate for marginalized communities. This is the life of Laverne Cox.

04/23/2021 1:56 PMupdated: 04/23/2021 1:59 PM
7 comments

  • Brut
    an hour

    This week, Brut will be amplifying the voices of those in the transgender community to shed light on their diverse stories and the challenges they face.

