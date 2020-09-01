back

The life of LeBron James

He's always refused to "shut up and dribble," and uses his platform to fight for his community. This is the story of LeBron James.

09/01/2020 7:28 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 7:30 PM

Sports

24 comments

  • Juan G.
    a day

    No he is not the greatest of all time.

  • Luc R.
    a day

    Doesn't he make millions from Nike and the manufacturer pays 20¢ a day to workers to make the shoes?

  • Robert E.
    a day

    He's a moron

  • Rleo T.
    2 days

    About this idiot making millions from Nike , where they make them in china , workers get paid $ 10 cents an hour.!! Disgrace privilege idiot..!!

  • Chad D.
    2 days

    He should shut up and dribble but it’s ok he’s tanking the nba so I’m good with that

  • Joyal V.
    2 days

    Trump: athlete should shut up and play. Also Trump: Here’s a football player to tell you how much he likes me and I’m not a racist! Side note. Is everyone that knows Trump facing felony charges? 😅 t https://www.npr.org/2020/08/25/905953942/rnc-speaker-facing-federal-charges-of-insider-trading

  • Krista J.
    2 days

    Game OVER for the NBA ... so done with all these people! Done ✅

  • Stephen L.
    2 days

    Trash

  • Ja M.
    3 days

    Obeying the law, complying with police has nothing to do with color. You are the problem! just shut up and dribble drama queen!

  • Claude S.
    3 days

    Piece of SHziT

  • Jacob K.
    3 days

    That’s the name of all games, Money given to the work at hand. Performing Brain Surgery equals $$ or throwing a ball equals $$$$$$. It’s the way of consumption, not meaningful reality. Which one will save your life.

  • Gustavo G.
    3 days

    "the best basketball player of all times" don't know man, the J's on my feet disagree

  • Usha A.
    3 days

    Appreciate man✌️✌️✌️

  • Neil W.
    3 days

    all lives matter!

  • Nevin S.
    3 days

    GIANT PANZY

  • Nevin S.
    3 days

    Overpaid, entitled, Woke Giant Panzy. Because we all need pampered celebs to tell us what to think

  • Tom S.
    3 days

    Just pull up your bootstraps, work really hard, and all you junk food patriots can have a platform to speak your mind on something other than a comment section.

  • William R.
    3 days

    Despicable Scumbag who is too stupid to recognizes that Soros owns him

  • Mary H.
    3 days

    M

  • Richard L.
    3 days

    Will he donate to his slaves that make his Nike products or at least a livable wage for them?

