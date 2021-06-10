back
The life of Lin-Manuel Miranda
He was in college when he wrote the first draft of “In the Heights,” a love letter to the Latino community he grew up in. Now, over 20 years later, Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical opened the Tribeca Film Festival. This is his story.
06/10/2021 5:28 PM
