The life of Lin-Manuel Miranda

He was in college when he wrote the first draft of “In the Heights,” a love letter to the Latino community he grew up in. Now, over 20 years later, Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical opened the Tribeca Film Festival. This is his story.

06/10/2021 5:28 PMupdated: 06/10/2021 5:29 PM
    Brut is partnering with the Tribeca Film Festival, bringing you the stories accompanying New Yorkers as their city reopens. For more information: https://tribecafilm.com/