The life of Logan Paul

He's about to take on boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. Often called careless and controversial, here's how a goofy kid from Ohio became one of the country's biggest entertainers. This is the life of Logan Paul.

05/07/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 05/07/2021 5:20 PM
5 comments

  • Sayeed I.
    30 minutes

    If he is your country's one of the biggest entertainers, you guys need to change your country or send him to Antarctica. 😂🤣

  • Brandon W.
    30 minutes

    prepare for the most staged performance in history, again

  • Norman D.
    38 minutes

    Anybody on steroids can go out and beat a bunch of nobodies. You don’t see him calling out Mike Tyson.

  • Willy W.
    43 minutes

    RIP

  • Brut
    an hour

