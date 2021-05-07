back
The life of Logan Paul
He's about to take on boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. Often called careless and controversial, here's how a goofy kid from Ohio became one of the country's biggest entertainers. This is the life of Logan Paul.
05/07/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 05/07/2021 5:20 PM
Sayeed I.30 minutes
If he is your country's one of the biggest entertainers, you guys need to change your country or send him to Antarctica. 😂🤣
Brandon W.30 minutes
prepare for the most staged performance in history, again
Norman D.38 minutes
Anybody on steroids can go out and beat a bunch of nobodies. You don’t see him calling out Mike Tyson.
Willy W.43 minutes
RIP
Brutan hour
