The Life of Monica Lewinsky
At 22, she was a national scandal. Now, she uses her experience to advocate against bullying. This is the story of Monica Lewinsky.
Pioneer against cyber-bullying
This is Monica Lewinsy. She was born in San Francisco in July 1973, and grew up in Beverly Hills, California. She was 14 when her parents endured an acrimonious divorce. In May 1995, she graduated from Lewis and Clark College in Portland with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Fresh out of college, she moved to Washington D.C., to work as an intern in the office of White House Chief of Staff Leon E. Panetta. She was 22, when she first met President Bill Clinton. After landing a paid job in the Office of Legislative Affairs, she was reassigned to the Pentagon in April 1996. She became friends with her colleague Linda Tripp, whom she confided in about her affair with President Bill Clinton.
She came forward to investigators in the summer of 1997, and the story broke in January 1998. The scandal consumed the news cycle for nearly a year until Clinton was eventually impeached in December 1998. Lewinsky was granted transactional immunity in exchange for her testimony. After enduring public shaming, she cooperated with British author Andrew Morton in his book, Monica's Story. On March 3, 1999, 70 million Americans watched her exclusive interview with Barbara Walters on ABC. After the scandal, she moved to New York City and launched a line of handbags. After appearing in commercials for weight loss company Jenny Craig, she briefly hosted Mr. Personality, a reality dating show on Fox.
In 2005, she decided to leave the public spotlight to pursue a master's degree in social psychology in London. In 2014, after a decade of self-imposed exile, she wrote an essay in Vanity Fair about the Clinton affair and began a campaign to combat cyberbullying. The same year, at a Forbes' Under 30 Summit, she made her first ever public address, calling herself “patient zero” of online harassment. Overnight, I went from being a completely private figure to a publicly humiliated one. In 2015, she became an ambassador for the Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organization, and she held a widely viewed TED Talk. In 2017, she took part in the #MeToo movement — and while she said the relationship was “consensual” — she denounced an “abuse of power” on Clinton’s part. In August 2019, FX announced she will be revisiting the story — this time as a producer for Season 3 of the series American Crime Story, which set to air before the 2020 election.
Brut.
- 41.5k
- 344
- 108
81 comments
Meriño C.09/01/2019 02:01
Bullied? Man she wanted that nut lol
Rebecca E.08/31/2019 21:20
We all know what she did... too funny 😂
Kenny H.08/31/2019 21:13
She was a White House hoe end of story
Elsie E.08/31/2019 20:09
Me neither😏!
Bobby H.08/31/2019 18:35
Bill Clinton was one of the worst Presidents we've ever had and one of the biggest liars and when he went on national TV and told everyone you never had sex with Monica Lewinsky he just showed what kind of low-life he really was I don't blame her I definitely blame him but that is just my opinion
Eden G.08/31/2019 07:24
She is attractive
Tony T.08/31/2019 03:44
Ariana thing about Monica Lewinsky she knew Bill Clinton was married she didn't seem to care I mean she's twice she was 22 years old what she knows about marriage or parents are married she probably knows many married people so she's no victim in any way she knew who Hillary Clinton was she did it anyway years and years from now when she's passed away on a gravestone it'll probably say guess what I went with Bill Clinton
Tony T.08/31/2019 03:41
She told this lady in confidence who is taping her but she was actually bragging and of course Bill Clinton's going to lie about it he's the president of the United States he's not the first president has done things like that and he won't be the last does anybody remember President Kennedy and all the stuff he did Eisenhower you name it seems like every 10 years or so she mentioned it all over again maybe she's looking for a job seems like she can put it behind her nor does she want to cuz every time she mentions it she gets a little bit more Fame only for 10 minutes mind you cuz his actual women out there who's actually been victimized and it's legitimate what about them
Tony T.08/31/2019 03:36
Funny thing about Monica Lewinsky I think she's trying to play the victim she was 22 years old and we all know what kids do in college or young adults so by the time she met Bill Clinton she knew she wanted what she wanted to do same thing she normally does this time she wants to do it with a powerful man and now she's playing the victim nobody was holding a gun to her head nobody forced her yeah you can see all the she was only 22 years old do you actually think that was the first time doing that she put herself in that position she wanted to be in that position so who cares what she thinks she was not raped and thank God for that if she doesn't want people to talk about it she should stop bringing it up she's trying to use spin she should just live her life every couple of years she comes out of woodwork with the same old garbage she's looking for some form of recognition well that would be it
David L.08/30/2019 22:25
Good God, she was just a kid. All you casting the stones, look in the mirror....
David L.08/30/2019 22:21
She has my ultimate respect....
Bob D.08/30/2019 19:37
who cares
Bernita D.08/30/2019 14:34
No sympathy for her, she loved the attention she was getting from him! He was not blameless either, both thinking with other body parts, not their heads!
Randy M.08/30/2019 13:45
She was not bullied do you see how she hugs bill in the stars in her eyes and her big smile when she looks at him she was dazzled by his position and Power
Jesse Q.08/30/2019 00:25
Head hunter.
Michael H.08/29/2019 13:25
I guess a little head goes a long way. 😎
Steven W.08/29/2019 13:15
Stop whining. Didn’t you choose to sleep with a MARRIED MAN.
Donna B.08/29/2019 10:00
BETTER THEN BEING PEDOPHILE trump..
Taua C.08/29/2019 03:12
You go girl,you are a human too,we all do mistake in life,what ever happened,only God can charge,their are worst mistakes ever out there,happy for you,be strong and move on
Miguel A.08/29/2019 01:19
All of you people forget something; she had a bachelor's degree in psychology. My understanding is that she chose to capitalize on a bad experience, but an innocent she wasn't. She has been manipulating the media, painting herself as a victim when she was a knowing participant as well as the President. Bad choices bring bad consequences.