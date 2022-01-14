back

The life of Novak Djokovic

He's the world's number one tennis player. Today, his opposition to vaccination cost him his chance to play at the Australian Open, as he faces deportation. This is the story of Novak Djokovic.

01/14/2022 3:23 PM
  1. 7:45

  2. 6:49

  3. 3:28

    The refugees who shared a hotel with Novak Djokovic

  4. 6:24

    Why this climate scientist could relate to "Don't Look Up"

  5. 4:17

    Djokovic's Australian Open controversy

  6. 3:40

    The Afghan women protesting against the Taliban

10 comments

  • Doghmi L.
    14 minutes

    C’est I’m Il est pitoyable et pas sportif

  • Pauline T.
    17 minutes

    Rules apply to everyone so choices have to be made.

  • Jane W.
    25 minutes

    Send him home!

  • Cedric V.
    27 minutes

    Go home 🏡

  • Azzouz E.
    29 minutes

    Le fric lui est monté à la tête. Une tête pleine de tennis et rien d’autre.

  • Waldi W.
    31 minutes

    Rules are Rules as well for half god's as for normal human

  • José J.
    34 minutes

    NOVAXX

  • Moory M.
    39 minutes

    Loosing his free will and freedom will cost him more than loosing to play for the Australian open

  • Colin B.
    an hour

    get rid of this vermin

  • Bill H.
    an hour

    Choices have consequences! Not entitlement!

