The life of Novak Djokovic
He's the world's number one tennis player. Today, his opposition to vaccination cost him his chance to play at the Australian Open, as he faces deportation. This is the story of Novak Djokovic.
01/14/2022 3:23 PM
10 comments
Doghmi L.14 minutes
C’est I’m Il est pitoyable et pas sportif
Pauline T.17 minutes
Rules apply to everyone so choices have to be made.
Jane W.25 minutes
Send him home!
Cedric V.27 minutes
Go home 🏡
Azzouz E.29 minutes
Le fric lui est monté à la tête. Une tête pleine de tennis et rien d’autre.
Waldi W.31 minutes
Rules are Rules as well for half god's as for normal human
José J.34 minutes
NOVAXX
Moory M.39 minutes
Loosing his free will and freedom will cost him more than loosing to play for the Australian open
Colin B.an hour
get rid of this vermin
Bill H.an hour
Choices have consequences! Not entitlement!