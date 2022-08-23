The life of Sanna Marin
"I have nothing to hide." A leaked video of her partying has put the Finnish prime minister back in the news. But Sanna Marin isn't a stranger to harsh, and sometimes sexist, scrutiny ...
Brut.
You will like also
0:59
Some believe the “lipstick index” and purchase of affordable luxuries might be an indicator of economic health. Let us explain the theory …
0:53
TikTok influencers will no longer be allowed to post paid political messages on their accounts. Let us explain the change in policy …
0:59