The Life of Taylor Swift

Meet Taylor Swift

She was born in 1989 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and named after singer-songwriter James Taylor. At 9, she became interested in musical theatre performing in school productions of Bye Bye Birdie, and Annie. At 12, she learned guitar and began writing songs, which she explained to Herb Sudzkin in an interview. At 14, her family moved to Nashville to help her break into country music. At 17, she released her first album. Her breakout single, "Tim Mcgraw," debuted at number 40 on the Billboard 100 and was soon certified platinum. At 20, she became the first country music star to win an MTV Video Music Award. Her interrupted acceptance speech became a defining moment of that era.

“I feel like my life has been very Cinderella-esque in a way, because I never expected any of this to happen to me. I think for me, the goal is that we start coming upon a sound that's different from everything we've done before and an identity to a new record and having come upon that so early in the process just is really thrilling,” Swifts says.

Her rise to celebrity became synonymous with her tumultuous dating life and the songs she would write about ex-boyfriends. At 25, she released her fifth album 1989, which sold over 10 million copies, generated multiple No. 1 singles and marked her transition away from Country and into Pop. She’s supported several charities including The Elton John AIDS Foundation, The UNICEF Tap Project, Feeding America Tennessee Equality Project, The Tennessee Equality Project and The Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Ahead of the 2018 midterms, she got political for the first time urging her young fans to register to vote. This was followed by a surge of 65,000 registrations in 24 hours. Her 2017 album, Reputation, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy's and was followed by a worldwide stadium tour.

Brut.