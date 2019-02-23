back

The living conditions of laying hens in France

"I was expecting something pretty bad, but this... this is hell" French rapper Stomy Bugsy went into a battery farm to expose the dark side of this industry. This was his reaction. Footage by Direct Action Everywhere - France

02/23/2019 9:49 AM
  • 162.9k
  • 116

And even more

  1. Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis

  4. Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia

  5. Live animals transport: a controversial business

  6. The Iberian lynx still faces threats

81 comments

  • बोबिन्द्र प.
    03/01/2019 09:16

    these people are stupid😑 what can you expect in a population of 7 billion people with almost everyone non vegan? the best i could do is get them a better condition either everyone in the world is veagn or nothing gonna change

  • Flutur G.
    03/01/2019 04:44

    The LOVE disappeared almost completely, this is the main reason of what it’s happen around us 😪

  • Jl L.
    03/01/2019 03:22

    Alala..... Les temps on bien changé.... Stomi qui élève des poules, bin........... Bon courage frero 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Alejandro J.
    03/01/2019 01:42

    We have to change ALL OF US

  • Imane L.
    03/01/2019 01:16

    c'est de l'enfer😂

  • Vanessa E.
    03/01/2019 01:14

    vegan?

  • Belfodil M.
    03/01/2019 00:25

    هذا ويدعون حقوق الانسان والحيوان تبا لكم ايها الغرب انتم دائما منافقون

  • विजय त.
    02/28/2019 16:52

    ab Khayega ande?

  • Sonu S.
    02/28/2019 16:06

    cruel

  • Anita B.
    02/28/2019 15:52

    Quelle horreur! Ces pauvres.....

  • Suheib S.
    02/28/2019 15:08

    This is sad yes but, how did they get into that farm to get those 'exclusive' footage? Do they have legal permissions/warrant or are they trespassing?

  • Hema T.
    02/28/2019 14:20

    Yes vegan or not ,why so much of cruelty to these voiceless .

  • Kyae S.
    02/28/2019 10:40

    No no. This is so cruel. Imagine that we have to stay in a cage like that 24 hrs. They are also living thing. They don't deserve such cruelty and disrespect.

  • Douniia H.
    02/28/2019 08:57

    im gonna be vegan 😞

  • Katie N.
    02/28/2019 07:55

    Poor chickens

  • Epic E.
    02/28/2019 07:12

    Inhumain

  • LiLi M.
    02/28/2019 06:33

    Mais c terrible pour C animaux c affreux de les traiter ainsi

  • Caleb V.
    02/28/2019 05:36

    These activists just need to accept the fact that no one truly cares about them or their petty cause

  • Maika M.
    02/28/2019 04:48

    THANKS GOD IM IN AFRICA, IM EATING WHAT THE RICH PEOPLE ARE EATING ABROAD, EVERYTHING IS BIO 🙏🙏🙏 I KNOW WHERE MY FOODS COME FROM, WE ARE NOT POOR, WE ARE RICH IN AFRICA.

  • Jim L.
    02/28/2019 00:00

    ...the 2 will be saved, and left the others to die 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂