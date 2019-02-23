back
The living conditions of laying hens in France
"I was expecting something pretty bad, but this... this is hell" French rapper Stomy Bugsy went into a battery farm to expose the dark side of this industry. This was his reaction. Footage by Direct Action Everywhere - France
02/23/2019 9:49 AM
- 162.9k
- 1.0k
- 116
81 comments
बोबिन्द्र प.03/01/2019 09:16
these people are stupid😑 what can you expect in a population of 7 billion people with almost everyone non vegan? the best i could do is get them a better condition either everyone in the world is veagn or nothing gonna change
Flutur G.03/01/2019 04:44
The LOVE disappeared almost completely, this is the main reason of what it’s happen around us 😪
Jl L.03/01/2019 03:22
Alala..... Les temps on bien changé.... Stomi qui élève des poules, bin........... Bon courage frero 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Alejandro J.03/01/2019 01:42
We have to change ALL OF US
Imane L.03/01/2019 01:16
c'est de l'enfer😂
Vanessa E.03/01/2019 01:14
vegan?
Belfodil M.03/01/2019 00:25
هذا ويدعون حقوق الانسان والحيوان تبا لكم ايها الغرب انتم دائما منافقون
विजय त.02/28/2019 16:52
ab Khayega ande?
Sonu S.02/28/2019 16:06
cruel
Anita B.02/28/2019 15:52
Quelle horreur! Ces pauvres.....
Suheib S.02/28/2019 15:08
This is sad yes but, how did they get into that farm to get those 'exclusive' footage? Do they have legal permissions/warrant or are they trespassing?
Hema T.02/28/2019 14:20
Yes vegan or not ,why so much of cruelty to these voiceless .
Kyae S.02/28/2019 10:40
No no. This is so cruel. Imagine that we have to stay in a cage like that 24 hrs. They are also living thing. They don't deserve such cruelty and disrespect.
Douniia H.02/28/2019 08:57
im gonna be vegan 😞
Katie N.02/28/2019 07:55
Poor chickens
Epic E.02/28/2019 07:12
Inhumain
LiLi M.02/28/2019 06:33
Mais c terrible pour C animaux c affreux de les traiter ainsi
Caleb V.02/28/2019 05:36
These activists just need to accept the fact that no one truly cares about them or their petty cause
Maika M.02/28/2019 04:48
THANKS GOD IM IN AFRICA, IM EATING WHAT THE RICH PEOPLE ARE EATING ABROAD, EVERYTHING IS BIO 🙏🙏🙏 I KNOW WHERE MY FOODS COME FROM, WE ARE NOT POOR, WE ARE RICH IN AFRICA.
Jim L.02/28/2019 00:00
...the 2 will be saved, and left the others to die 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂