The mysterious Greenland sharks

The secretary bird: elegant but deadly
3 incredible diving spots around the world
How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction
Expedition to the heart of an active volcano
Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms
What is plant-based milk's environmental impact?
እኔላቅምዲጋባሳዲጋሰባደግነህጉዲበለውታሪክበረከትበርታጂጉዲ።
Only 392 years old ha ha ha.
Di jud ko mu too
Pacific sleeper sharks....
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/greenland-shark.html
I'm not saying it's nice to poke it's eyes out but they have parasites that live on their eyes. Most of them are blinded because of this, it's not nice but definitely worse things humans could do.
Put Chinese & Japanese there, only one month clear,😂 😂
Now I realized that human civilization is not too old compared to this shark.
show Lucas lol
All those dull and boring years! But then, they’re only sharks...eat, poop and procreate.
Why do we need to know how old they are? Just leave them alone or help to protect them, they don't need poking & prodding by scientists, find something useful to study!?🤔
Yes,i have a green land shark pet and its now 500 years old
Leave them be, why everything need to know their age?. The shark looks uncomfortable to me 🥲
Interesting
Blessed be ALLAH, the best of creators
That should tell you something about carbon dating lol😄 Don´t belivee in everything you read just because it says scientific study, which of cause you don´t.....too stupid
The shark is amazing but the video montage looks like an 10 year old kid`s homework.
One of my most favorite and appreciated creatures 💜🦈
100 years old mex"
I bet the poor thing loved having its eyes scraped by some human to determine it’s age. An open birthday card would have been more appropriate ( bio degradable of course) for an animal that roamed the planet before we fucked it all up.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
27 comments
ያበባልጂ ፍ.09/22/2021 16:51
እኔላቅምዲጋባሳዲጋሰባደግነህጉዲበለውታሪክበረከትበርታጂጉዲ።
John B.09/10/2021 18:33
Only 392 years old ha ha ha.
Loueicito C.09/09/2021 00:46
Di jud ko mu too
Debabrata B.09/04/2021 13:59
Pacific sleeper sharks....
Kayla W.08/31/2021 14:48
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/greenland-shark.html
Curt S.08/30/2021 17:13
I'm not saying it's nice to poke it's eyes out but they have parasites that live on their eyes. Most of them are blinded because of this, it's not nice but definitely worse things humans could do.
Ramley's M.08/29/2021 01:39
Put Chinese & Japanese there, only one month clear,😂 😂
Darul R.08/29/2021 01:25
Now I realized that human civilization is not too old compared to this shark.
Lisa T.08/28/2021 20:32
show Lucas lol
Lori M.08/28/2021 18:52
All those dull and boring years! But then, they’re only sharks...eat, poop and procreate.
Helen S.08/28/2021 16:29
Why do we need to know how old they are? Just leave them alone or help to protect them, they don't need poking & prodding by scientists, find something useful to study!?🤔
Sunny C.08/28/2021 15:59
Yes,i have a green land shark pet and its now 500 years old
Yukie H.08/28/2021 07:28
Leave them be, why everything need to know their age?. The shark looks uncomfortable to me 🥲
Aaron H.08/27/2021 22:14
Interesting
علاء ع.08/26/2021 19:17
Blessed be ALLAH, the best of creators
Anjely M.08/26/2021 17:54
That should tell you something about carbon dating lol😄 Don´t belivee in everything you read just because it says scientific study, which of cause you don´t.....too stupid
Emil U.08/26/2021 12:04
The shark is amazing but the video montage looks like an 10 year old kid`s homework.
Joy H.08/25/2021 16:13
One of my most favorite and appreciated creatures 💜🦈
בהילו מ.08/25/2021 15:06
100 years old mex"
Wayne D.08/25/2021 14:56
I bet the poor thing loved having its eyes scraped by some human to determine it’s age. An open birthday card would have been more appropriate ( bio degradable of course) for an animal that roamed the planet before we fucked it all up.