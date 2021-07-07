back
The mystery behind this elephant herd's journey
China’s wandering elephants have “won” the internet, with millions tuning in to follow their every move. But a darker reality may be the cause of their migration ...
07/07/2021 12:37 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Alka C.07/18/2021 04:03
It's not too late
Janu P.07/18/2021 01:43
How if the elephants wanna go to India..where people respect the elephants? Are they allowed to cross the border? Or will be shot by their army? Just a thought😂😂😂 Elephant lives in pack like family and group. So, they are so admirable and similar to human families. Look at them! How adorable and yes..they can turn wild, too. But I adore elephants..it's like our Lord Ganesha..it has big brains and related to our brain power esp memories. Elephant can remember a lot f things ya...
Leslie F.07/17/2021 20:37
China wants to turn world humans into bonded labour in the name of development! Its has succeeded in China and is now ready to take it international! Animals are collateral damage!
Manisha C.07/17/2021 20:13
It's a last month news 🙄
Amey K.07/17/2021 18:49
No surprise. Its China.
DjPraveen K.07/17/2021 18:39
Very Interesting
Rajesh S.07/17/2021 16:13
Save animals
Shubhesh A.07/17/2021 15:12
vai k vairako cha aajkal
Dibakar G.07/17/2021 15:05
Do not worry. Two years ago China gov also kicked out ppl from their own home, not just animals.
Simeon D.07/08/2021 19:42
God please help your elephants
Daniel J.07/08/2021 18:08
cute
Alex R.07/08/2021 04:10
They are desperate to get out of the ccp hell. They are wise animals.
Karosand T.07/07/2021 16:53
Pourquoi cette migration ....
Ayaz P.07/07/2021 15:55
Simply Superb..