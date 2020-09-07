back

The NRDC is fighting to keep our air clean

The goal: More highways, pipelines, mines. The cost: Increasing rates of disease and air pollution. The reason: The Trump administration is dismantling the Clean Air Act. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is fighting to keep our air as clean as possible.

10 comments

  • Nancy B.
    15 minutes

    Keep that Border Close!

  • Vivian C.
    27 minutes

    Trump 2020

  • Dorothy H.
    33 minutes

    We stand with Trump

  • Marie-France L.
    36 minutes

    Just seeing or hearing him makes me sick😬🥴🤮🥵🤬🤬🤬🤡

  • ElAmo A.
    37 minutes

    If there are any Debates between Looney and Joe Biden , then the Conductor of such Debates should have the Capacity to pause the Debate and Fact Check whatever they Claim ! Cause we all know Fruit Cake will make Grandiose Claims about his administration and Fact checking those Claims will add a touch of Tragicomedy .

  • Willian A.
    44 minutes

    💅🏽

  • Jorge S.
    an hour

    So you are saying Obama was not in office during the dapl? Or Clinton during mining operations in Africa let's not mention Bush senior and Jr

  • Cindy A.
    an hour

    LIAR

  • Justin V.
    an hour

    This guy is a joke.

  • Davon R.
    an hour

    Mango Mussolini 🥭 won’t win in the end