The NRDC is fighting to keep our air clean
The goal: More highways, pipelines, mines. The cost: Increasing rates of disease and air pollution. The reason: The Trump administration is dismantling the Clean Air Act. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is fighting to keep our air as clean as possible.
07/09/2020 10:02 PM
10 comments
So you are saying Obama was not in office during the dapl? Or Clinton during mining operations in Africa let's not mention Bush senior and Jr
