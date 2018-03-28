back
The octopus is very good at fleeing away from predators
Better than Houdini! 🐙
03/28/2018 4:04 PM
3 comments
Orian A.03/28/2018 20:25
😱
Даниел Б.03/28/2018 16:09
ти си туй
Bibom G.03/28/2018 16:07
I told YA! 😭