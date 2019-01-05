back
The Pacific geoduck is central to a flourishing industry
The ugly duckling has nothing on the Pacific geoduck. 🦆 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
04/24/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:24 AM
- 95.4k
- 146
- 49
21 comments
Taylor G.05/01/2019 00:55
still no
Destiny M.04/30/2019 07:53
U can’t tell me that’s not a penis😂😂🤦🏾♀️
Jhon G.04/29/2019 13:14
I would love to try one
Marisol N.04/29/2019 04:13
Dulce Solis it looks like you know who
Jane D.04/29/2019 01:20
I can't I can't 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Kins Y.04/27/2019 23:55
It looks like penises.
Genesis S.04/26/2019 11:06
😂
ShaKira F.04/25/2019 20:04
Betty Rosa
Wij D.04/25/2019 05:58
waooow...so big 😅
Luzie F.04/25/2019 04:02
guten morgen ^^
Subhankar C.04/25/2019 03:45
It looks like a short version of trunk of an elephant 😂😂
Michael v.04/25/2019 01:32
Asians pretty much eat anything that lives on this planet but yeah they are with so many something has to feed them 😜
Ṃễđỡ Ỡ.04/25/2019 01:19
It's look like a
Cheslovas I.04/25/2019 00:49
Bro you can’t tell me that doesn’t look phallic
Susan T.04/25/2019 00:29
That’s what happened to abalone too.
Aaron L.04/24/2019 15:18
😏😏😏😏
Gabriel F.04/24/2019 14:57
... On leur dit que c'est une be-teuh ?
Anna M.04/24/2019 14:32
...this is why I used to go fishing before. 😉🤣
Sandy F.04/24/2019 14:31
So now we are going to make them extinct by advertising them 😡😡😡😠😠😠😡😡
Mehdi E.04/24/2019 14:19
wach banlik