back

The reality of living with Tourette's

These people are sharing their daily struggles and frustrations of living with Tourette Syndrome. #TouretteSyndromeAwarenessMonth

05/25/2021 4:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:28

    Things men have mansplained to women

  2. 3:22

    The reality of living with Tourette's

  3. 2:36

    #WhenICallMyselfDisabled: The Power of Language and Identity

  4. 3:05

    Muslim Woman Defends Jewish Family

  5. 5:00

    A Black American navigates life in Japan

  6. 4:27

    This man is getting his Confederate flag tattoo removed

2 comments

  • George T.
    37 minutes

    WOW

  • Brut
    41 minutes

    To know more about the Institute of Human Anatomy, check them out on Facebook: "

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.