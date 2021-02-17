back
The reason behind Texas' power outage
Record low temperatures have left over 4 million Texas residents with no power — a deadly issue that's actually man-made... Here's why.
02/17/2021 8:38 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Boyd H.21 minutes
Yeah, they deserve answers but probably won’t get the truthful or correct ones
Gwen T.30 minutes
This is what happens whenyou put politicians in charge of infrastructure
Huzaifa A.31 minutes
Our whole country goes on blackout no matter winter or summer
Magendi N.38 minutes
Godness 😱
Anderson M.42 minutes
Texas is the only state where the grid is regulated by elected officials, ALL Republicans! And yes, it is also the gas lines are frozen because they wee too cheap to winterize them or bury them as deep as all other states, as recommended.
Mohammed H.44 minutes
Wtf 🤣