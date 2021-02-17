back

The reason behind Texas' power outage

Record low temperatures have left over 4 million Texas residents with no power — a deadly issue that's actually man-made... Here's why.

02/17/2021 8:38 PM
6 comments

  • Boyd H.
    21 minutes

    Yeah, they deserve answers but probably won’t get the truthful or correct ones

  • Gwen T.
    30 minutes

    This is what happens whenyou put politicians in charge of infrastructure

  • Huzaifa A.
    31 minutes

    Our whole country goes on blackout no matter winter or summer

  • Magendi N.
    38 minutes

    Godness 😱

  • Anderson M.
    42 minutes

    Texas is the only state where the grid is regulated by elected officials, ALL Republicans! And yes, it is also the gas lines are frozen because they wee too cheap to winterize them or bury them as deep as all other states, as recommended.

  • Mohammed H.
    44 minutes

    Wtf 🤣

