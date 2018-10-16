back

The story of Amir Khalil

Baghdad, Mosul, Gaza... He crossed the most dangerous war-zones with one goal in mind: to rescue animals with FOUR PAWS International. This is the story of veterinarian Amir Khalil.

10/16/2018 3:43 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:06 AM
  • 258.0k
  • 184

148 comments

  • Jacoba P.
    11/03/2019 17:38

    Wonderful work well done.

  • Lora D.
    10/31/2019 12:08

    That you fine sir.

  • Betty F.
    11/17/2018 01:27

    What an absolutely amazing man!

  • May C.
    11/07/2018 16:48

    Bless you

  • Ashley D.
    11/04/2018 19:42

    Amazing man. Bravo to you

  • Monika J.
    11/04/2018 04:50

    Wish more People woud dare to speak up and risk their life for saving beautyful animals from that horror they have lived in..those hero's deserve a medal for saving animals.♡♥♡A big thanks for this action.

  • Willemijn K.
    11/02/2018 18:00

    A true hero!

  • Manal E.
    11/02/2018 07:18

    Please try to contact president Cc and help our miserable zoos 💪🏼💪🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Rena Y.
    11/02/2018 02:06

    May God continue to bless and protect this Angel. Protecting and saving the helpless.

  • Lesley S.
    11/01/2018 20:48

    Love this man and his work and his team .

  • Darlene T.
    11/01/2018 18:06

    You are a angel walking on this earth. Thank you for all you done to save these beautiful animals.

  • Dorothy F.
    11/01/2018 17:59

    This man is just amazing. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I hope everyone will share this and support 4 paws

  • Lilly K.
    11/01/2018 06:49

    😢😢

  • Gail R.
    11/01/2018 01:03

    An amazing man who puts animals in need above his own life . As close to an angel as they come. If only there were more like him; a role model for the world. There is a special place in Heaven for him.

  • Laura R.
    10/31/2018 19:31

    Thank you for your service to the animals!!!

  • Eva M.
    10/31/2018 13:09

    Thanks so much 🙏

  • Brenda E.
    10/26/2018 15:47

    You are a truly wonderful human. Thank you and may God bless you.

  • Jayne B.
    10/26/2018 07:59

    I salute u SIR a true hero and warrior 🙏🏻

  • Karen R.
    10/25/2018 12:08

    He is a savior for all our animals. Admiration 10 fold 🐾🐾

  • Talha R.
    10/25/2018 04:25

    Excellent work. No words to describe this!