back
The story of Amir Khalil
Baghdad, Mosul, Gaza... He crossed the most dangerous war-zones with one goal in mind: to rescue animals with FOUR PAWS International. This is the story of veterinarian Amir Khalil.
10/16/2018 3:43 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:06 AM
- 258.0k
- 810
- 184
148 comments
Jacoba P.11/03/2019 17:38
Wonderful work well done.
Lora D.10/31/2019 12:08
That you fine sir.
Betty F.11/17/2018 01:27
What an absolutely amazing man!
May C.11/07/2018 16:48
Bless you
Ashley D.11/04/2018 19:42
Amazing man. Bravo to you
Monika J.11/04/2018 04:50
Wish more People woud dare to speak up and risk their life for saving beautyful animals from that horror they have lived in..those hero's deserve a medal for saving animals.♡♥♡A big thanks for this action.
Willemijn K.11/02/2018 18:00
A true hero!
Manal E.11/02/2018 07:18
Please try to contact president Cc and help our miserable zoos 💪🏼💪🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻
Rena Y.11/02/2018 02:06
May God continue to bless and protect this Angel. Protecting and saving the helpless.
Lesley S.11/01/2018 20:48
Love this man and his work and his team .
Darlene T.11/01/2018 18:06
You are a angel walking on this earth. Thank you for all you done to save these beautiful animals.
Dorothy F.11/01/2018 17:59
This man is just amazing. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I hope everyone will share this and support 4 paws
Lilly K.11/01/2018 06:49
😢😢
Gail R.11/01/2018 01:03
An amazing man who puts animals in need above his own life . As close to an angel as they come. If only there were more like him; a role model for the world. There is a special place in Heaven for him.
Laura R.10/31/2018 19:31
Thank you for your service to the animals!!!
Eva M.10/31/2018 13:09
Thanks so much 🙏
Brenda E.10/26/2018 15:47
You are a truly wonderful human. Thank you and may God bless you.
Jayne B.10/26/2018 07:59
I salute u SIR a true hero and warrior 🙏🏻
Karen R.10/25/2018 12:08
He is a savior for all our animals. Admiration 10 fold 🐾🐾
Talha R.10/25/2018 04:25
Excellent work. No words to describe this!